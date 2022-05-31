The Lightning Thief: 9 Major Differences Between The Book And The 2010 Percy Jackson Movie

For over a decade now, Percy Jackson fans have been cursing the gods in regards to the movie adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010. If you’ve ever wondered what all the hubbub is about, or just want a refresh about why the movie starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario did not depict the Rick Riordan book accurately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s talk about the major differences between the bestselling first Percy Jackson book The Lightning Thief and the major motion picture directed by Chris Columbus.

The Percy Jackson movies did not meet hopes of becoming the next Harry Potter franchise on a number of fronts, which may have been a big factor in the potential franchise not surviving beyond one sequel. But all these years later, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief is receiving a remake in the form of a Disney+ series , which author Rick Riordan is heavily involved in. Before we look forward to a new Percy Jackson, here’s how the book and 2010 movie differed.

The Age Of Percy Jackson And His Friends, Plus Their Dynamics

The number one problem with the book vs. the movie is the decision to age up the main characters to be high schoolers instead of middle schoolers. Percy and Annabeth are 12 years old in the first book The Lightning Thief, but the movie decided to make them 16 instead. It completely changes the dynamic of Percy’s journey in the movie, along with his dynamics with the other core characters. While Percy and Annabeth slowly progress from being friends to love interests in the book series, the movie skipped right to attraction for the pair from day one.

Additionally, in the book there is a major element of Percy receiving the prophecy from the Oracle of Delphi, which will come true when he is 16, which the movie completely ignores. Instead it’s supposed to come to fruition when he is 20. If the Percy Jackson movies had continued, Percy’s overarching journey would have been completely different because he’d be a full-fledged adult by the time the series ends.

How Percy’s Identity And Powers Are Handled

In the Percy Jackson movie, the marks of his demigod powers are because he “likes being in water” and his ability to hold his breath underwater for a prolonged period of time once he’s submerged. However, that is not how his powers are uncovered in the first book. It instead first starts showing signs when he causes the water in the water fountain to well up and “attack” a girl at his middle school. Also, in the movie he has nearly full control over his powers, whereas in the books he struggles with controlling them.

Additionally, in the movie Percy is treated like he’s Harry Potter when he gets to Camp Half Blood because it's well known he is the son of the god. In Rick Riordan’s book however, Percy learns this when something called “claiming” occurs. Claiming is when a deity acknowledges their demigod offspring, usually by sending a hologram of their symbol of power, in Percy’s case, a trident appears to him.

Percy’s Use Of The Shield Wristwatch And Flying Shoes In The Movie

Percy has a number of cool gifts he receives throughout the books, notably with the shield wristwatch, which is given to him by Tyson in the second book, Sea of Monsters. However, in the movie version of The Lightning Thief, Percy gets it almost instantly in the first movie by Luke.

In the book, Luke does give him the flying shoes, but he never wears them, due to a warning from Zeus about Poseidon’s son using them, and instead gives them to Grover to wear. Yet, in the movie Percy uses them during his quest. Sure they are cool elements of the book, but the use of them shows that the movie didn’t really get their purposes in the larger plot.

Key Characters Like Clarisse And Dionysus Are Barely In The Movie

It’s common that book-to-movie adaptations have to cut down characters as to not clutter the storyline. In The Lightning Thief book a number of characters are introduced that do not make their way into the film, including Clarisse, who is the camp bully. For the movie, it actually seems like they fused her character a bit with Annabelle. For example, in the book, Clarisse is on the opposite team in the Capture the Flag game, and Annabelle is on Percy's team, while in the movie, Annabelle is placed on the opposite team as Percy, and Clarisse is nowhere to be found. The change for the movie seemingly replaces the tension of the scene with a contentious moment for Percy and Annabelle, instead of introducing Clarisse.

Clarisse does show up in the 2013 sequel Sea of Monsters, portrayed by Leven Rambin.

Another major character who does not really show up in the Percy Jackson movie is Dionysus, the god of wine. He is also called Mr. D and is in charge of Camp Half-Blood in the book. Other prominent characters that barely show up, or at all are the Three Fates and Ares, which we’ll get to a bit later.

Percy’s Quest And Hades Involvement In It Is Much Different

Another point of difference between the book and movie is in regards to the larger quest Percy, Annabeth and Grover go on in The Lightning Thief. In both versions they go on a road trip, but the details of the trip have some distinct differences. In the book, they must locate Zeus’s lightning bolt and find his mom, Sally, both of which they believe to be with Hades, who lives in Los Angeles. In the movie however, Hades asks Percy to trade the lightning bolt for his mother, and he sets out on the quest. He is given a map and much of the movie revolves around the trio finding three pearls belonging to Persephone to allow them to escape the underworld.

Once Percy meets Hades in the underworld, he learns that Hades’ Helm of Darkness has also been stolen. Later he finds out that Ares, the god of war, has been behind the whole situation and serves as the secondary villain of the story. When Hades realizes Percy was not the thief, he returns Sally home. Percy then takes the bolt back to Mount Olympus.

Percy And Luke’s Fight At The End Of Lightning Thief

At the end of The Lightning Thief book, after Percy has returned the bolt to Zeus, he finds out that Luke was the real thief and was under the orders of Kronos. Luke ask Percy to join him in his cause to overthrow the gods, but he refuses. Luke then tries to kill him with his scorpion back at Camp Half Blood and fails. The movie on the other hand, made the confrontation a huge third act battle including Zeus’ bolt. They fight in Manhattan, but Percy wins and returns the bolt following the fight.