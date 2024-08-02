The Return: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Odyssey Adaptation

There have been multiple adaptations and reimaginings of Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey over the years, and we’ll soon get to see another addition to the list with The Return. The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , or poem-to-screen in this case, is something that fans of Greek mythology and epics should enjoy when it hits the big screen later in the 2024 movie schedule .

From its great cast that will see two actors from one of the best ‘90s movies reunite for the first time in decades to its take on one of the most action-packed chapters in The Odyssey to the talent behind the scenes, there’s a lot to look forward to with this one. That being said, here’s everything we know about The Return including its release date and so much more.

We won’t have to wait all that long to see The Return as Bleecker Street has given the upcoming historical drama a release date of December 6, 2024, at which point it will open nationwide, per Deadline . The latest adaptation of Homer’s epic poem will be one of four movies kicking off the final month of the year. The others include Nightbitch, Werewolves, and Y2K.

All in all, December 2024 is going to be a busy month at the box office thanks to the long-awaited releases of films like Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake , Kraven the Hunter, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, to name just a few.

The Return Cast

When the story of Odysseus hits the big screen later this year, Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche will share the screen for the first time since they appeared alongside one another in the 1996 Best Picture winner , The English Patient. Here’s everyone appearing in The Return cast and where you’ve seen them before.

Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus

Ralph Fiennes leads The Return as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca who finally makes his way back to his wife, son, and kingdom decades after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. This isn’t Fiennes’ only highly-anticipated release this fall, as the Harry Potter actor is also set to lead Edward Berger’s Conclave.

Juliette Binoche as Penelope

Juliette Binoche, who also shared the screen with Ralph Fiennes in 1992’s Wuthering Heights, will be taking on the role of Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, in The Return. The Academy Award-winning actress is best known for roles in Chocolat, The Taste of Things, and Three Colors: Blue.

Charlie Plummer as Telemachus

Charlie Plummer will appear in The Return as Telemachus, Odysseus and Penelope’s son. Best known for performances in films like All the Money in the World and Lean on Pete, Plummer is also slated to play a pivotal role in Francis Lawrence’s upcoming Stephen King adaptation , The Long Walk.

Other members of The Return cast include Marwan Kenzari, Claudio Santamaria, and Ángela Molina, but their characters’ identities have not yet been revealed at the time of this writing.

What Is The Return About?

Unlike previous adaptations of The Odyssey (more on those later) that have focussed on the entire text of Homer’s epic poem, The Return will turn its attention to the final act in which the King of Ithaca finally makes it back to his family. However, according to the official synopsis provided by Bleecker Street, Odysseus won’t be receiving a warm welcome.

In the movie, Odysseus returns after 20 years away to find his wife, Penelope, a prisoner in her own home as a group of suitors fights for the right to marry her and take over the kingdom. No longer the strong, powerful, or swift warrior who fought alongside legends in the Trojan War, the king will have to find strength and courage to take back what is rightfully his.

The Return Is An Adaptation Of Homer’s The Odyssey

If you haven’t read The Odyssey, Homer’s epic poem basically follows Odysseus in the aftermath of the Trojan War, which itself was covered in the writer’s previous epic, The Illiad. Set over the course of the decade following the war, the text follows the King of Ithaca as he encounters a myriad of perils like mythical creatures, angry gods and goddesses, and vicious storms that claim his trusty crew one by one.

Upon returning home, however, things don’t get much better as Odysseus, long presumed dead, has to save his wife and son from an increasingly angry group of suitors who want nothing more than to take his throne and the power it contains.

When Will We See The Return’s Trailer?

Though Bleecker Street has released first-look images ahead of The Return’s release, we have yet to see a trailer for the upcoming movie or find out when we’ll get a glimpse at the action. However, with the movie slated to hit theaters in Fall 2024, there’s a good chance we’ll see at least a teaser in the coming weeks and months, if not sooner. Be on the lookout!

Uberto Pasolini Directed The Return

In addition to having some major talent in front of the camera, The Return also has some big-time players behind the scenes as well. The upcoming movie will be directed by Uberto Pasolini, the filmmaker best known for being one of the main producers of the Academy Award-nominated The Full Monty. Over the years, Pasolini has gone on to direct movies like Machan, Still Life, and most recently, Nowhere Special. His other producing credits include The Emperor’s New Clothes, Bel Ami, and Palookaville.

Pasolini also co-wrote The Return alongside John Collee and the late Edward Bond, best known for their work on Happy Feet and Days of Fury, respectively.

How To Watch Previous Adaptations Of The Odyssey

As mentioned above, there have been multiple adaptations of The Odyssey over the years, making The Return the latest in a long line of films and TV series based on or inspired by Homer’s work. Here are how to watch a few of them right now.

Ulysses (1954)

Directed by Mario Camerini, 1954’s Ulysses starred Kirk Douglas as the titular king as he looks back on various events and tragedies from his epic journey back home following the Trojan War.

Rent/Buy Ulysses on Amazon.

The Odyssey (1997)

Andrei Konchalovsky’s The Odyssey is a two-part miniseries that was released in 1997 and hit all the major points of Homer’s epic poem. In this version, Armand Assante takes on the role of Odysseus as he fights his way back home. Vanessa Williams and Eric Roberts also appear.

Stream The Odyssey on Prime Video.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

One of the best Coen brothers movies , O Brother, Where Art Thou? isn’t a direct adaptation of The Odyssey but is heavily inspired by the epic poem. After three convicts (played by George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson, and John Turturro) escape death, they embark upon a wild journey through the American heartland.