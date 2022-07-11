Kevin Hart’s Birthday Party Photos Include Fresh Outfits, Russell Westbrook And More

There’s nothing like celebrating your birthday with the people you love. With a loving spouse, good friends, and some bubbly, what more could you need? That's the kind of vibe that Kevin Hart appeared to be feeling on his 43rd birthday, as he shared a photo dump from the momentous occasion -- which showed off fresh outfits, Russell Westbrook and more.

Kevin Hart shared plenty of photos of himself and his loved ones from his 43rd birthday celebration. In his Instagram post, the actor sports some fancy digs, specifically an an alluring gold ensemble. His wife, Eniko Hart, also looked stunning, as she posed next to him in her baby blue mini dress. On top of that, the Jumanji star can be seen posing with Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. Everyone looked like they’re enjoying themselves while sipping some Gran Coramino Hart’s tequila brand). Take a look at the celebratory photos below:

In his caption, the actor made note of the fun time he and his guests had while also thanking his family and friends for the wonderful party. You have to appreciate a star who loves a good time as well as the people around him.

Kevin Hart really doesn’t look a day over 20. That's not too surprising, considering that Hart has continued to work out since turning 40. Though he's admited that his body can experience wear and tear, it hasn't stopped him from hitting the gym at 5 a.m. to walk on the treadmill or use the stair master. He does quite a bite, but he still isn't eager to work out with fellow Hollywood gym rats Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson , as competing with them can cause potential damage to his body.

Lately, the actor and his wife have been spending time in Italy as he’s been filming his new Netflix movie, Lift . This action movie will star Hart as a master thief, who is convinced by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew. In addition to starring in it, he'll also be producing under his new production banner, HartBeat. This big step in Kevin Hart's media career will ensure that fans get more movies and TV shows from him for years to come.

On that note, this comedic actor has plenty of projects you can look forward to. As of now, you can watch The Man From Toronto, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription (and the leading man and co-star Woody Harrelson had to apologize for botched pronunciations of the film titular Canadian province). You can also look forward to hearing his voice in DC League of Super-Pets alongside Dwayne Johnson's . Additionally, there's his new comedy film, Me Time, which co-stars Mark Wahlberg and centers on a father who connects with an old friend for a wild weekend.

No matter how old Kevin Hart gets, we can expect him to stick around plenty to entertain us with some Hart-felt laughs. Here's to many more birthdays for the star!