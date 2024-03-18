A Fan Asked If The Rock Could Do Squats With Drew Barrymore On His Back And He Put His Money Where His Mouth Is

Fans have watched Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s insane workout routines online. He went from posting his intense workouts weekly to sporadically, much to the dismay of his followers. Johnson couldn’t resist showing off his gym moves when a fan asked him to do squats with Drew Barrymore on his back. And of course, he put his money where his mouth was.

All those workout videos culminated in a special moment between The Rock and the Emmy-winning actress. The Jungle Cruise star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his new skincare line Papatui. The talk show host welcomed the wrestler-turned-actor by dressing up as his iconic fanny-packed younger self. Given his massive physique, fans never tire of him causally bench-pressing another celebrity. A fan asked if he could lift Barrymore, and he obliged by putting the Hollywood actress over his shoulders in a clip from the show’s Instagram account. Watch how many squats The Rock can do with Drew Barrymore on his back in the rousing clip below.

That was just another leg day for The Rock. He did those squats effortlessly while Barrymore couldn’t hold back her excitement. The real star of the clip was his gentlemanly nature as Johnson asked the talk show host for consent and explained his potential moves, which isn’t surprising after he showed support for former co-star Rebecca Ferguson. That’s a girl dad for you! Even the dog got in on the act. Everyone got their daily exercise quota filled by watching the fun TV moment.

This light-heated talk show moment departed from the Fast & Furious star’s recent heel turn leading up to WrestleMania 40. His reemergence stirred up the WWE bee’s nest as Seth Rollins had some words for him after The Rock called out him and made fun of Cody Rhodes’ goofy ass dog. He’s learning into his heel persona by calling wrestling fans “cactus-loving crackheads.” However, fans aren’t the only ones with mixed feelings about “The Rock 10.0” as certain WWE stars are allegedly mad at him for not following the organization’s clean image rules. Those alleged tensions won’t curtail The Rock from popping up again as more dates were added to his WWE schedule.

Outside the wrestling ring, the WWE star’s film career is still in full swing. The Rock will reunite with Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt for A24’s The Smashing Machine, which prompted a sweet comment for Blunt. The announcement only roused those Jungle Cruise 2 calls from fans. Of course, Johnson gave an optimistic update on the Disney sequel. The upcoming A24 movie is just a drop in the bucket as he will appear in the Moana sequel and its live-action adaptation and the Fast X sequel. 2024 will be busy as the Moana star has several appearances on our movie schedule, including the Christmas action-comedy Red One with Chris Evans. The action flick will arrive in theaters on November 15.