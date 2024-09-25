The Rock Sweetly Reveals His Trick At Kid Parties Is To Bust Out His Maui, But Then His Story Takes A Turn With A Seemingly NSFW Adult Trick

Dwayne Johnson seems like a pretty fun guy, who would be fun to party with. I myself was able to interview The Rock once, and he told me to go to a strip club for my birthday. He’s just that sort of guy. Johnson, by his own admission, is comfortable at a party with pretty much any audience, though the kind of stuff he’ll do for fun varies quite significantly depending on whether kids or adults are present.

While speaking with EW (as published on his own Instagram), Johnson says that if he finds himself at a party full of kids, he has a sure fire way to win them over. He just breaks into his Maui voice, and he has a room full of Moana fans singing along. It’s pretty cool considering even Johnson’s own daughter didn't believe he voiced the Demi god at one point. However, if he’s at a party full of adults, , he has a different sort of party trick that's seemingly more NSFW. Check out his comments below:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

Um... does Dwayne Johnson pick up grapes with his ass cheeks? That’s the only thing he could be talking about right? He eliminates pretty much every other option and, since he won’t say what he does, it’s clearly something filthy. I'm not saying I'm not impressed, but I think I'll just take his word for this one. I don't need to see it.

I mean, when you work out as much as Dwayne Johnson does, you’re going to get every muscle in your body in incredible shape whether you like it or not. The man can make his pecs bounce, so his glutes are probably also impressively fit. But how does one even discover they have this talent? Did The Rock practice this? If so, why? I have so many questions -- questions I'm not actually certain I want answered.

While drinking tequila with the Rock is something that would otherwise sound like a fun way to spend an evening, if it ends up with grapes being elevated via unusual means, I will know I’ve had too much tequila.

Dwayne Johnson will probably be focusing more on the parties with kids for the foreseeable future. Which is probably why the A-lister says his publicist would be freaking out over this reveal. There are two upcoming Johnson movies in November alone, the Christmas movie Red One, with Chris Evans which despite the action looks like it’s meant as a family movie. Plus, there's release of Moana 2, which should have a lot of kids looking forward to hearing Maui sing.

The Rock also has a new production deal with Disney which will extend beyond appearances as Maui. With that, I'm guessing we won't be seeing the former wrestler showing off his special talent in any upcoming Disney movies anytime soon. He has to keep it classy for the kids, after all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, you can grab a Disney+ subscription to stream Dwayne Johnson's performance in Moana. I also promise you that you won't see any grapes being picked up with butt cheeks.