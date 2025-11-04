How GLAAD And Fans Are Celebrating Jonathan Bailey Being The First Openly Gay Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey just made history, as he's now the first openly gay man to be awarded People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. To say that people are excited would be an understatement. First, his Wicked cast celebrated the big win along with a number of the Bridgerton star's fans. Now, many more have joined in on the celebration, including the media-focused LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD.

It goes without saying that Bailey's newly christened position represents a major step, so it's definitely understandable that GLAAD would comment. The organization's Vice President of Communications & Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, released a statement on behalf of the non-profit. Ramos marveled at what a cultural touchstone this is and what it means to the community at large. In addition to that, he outlined his belief for why audiences are drawn to in Bailey:

Jonathan Bailey’s recognition as People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 is a pop culture milestone that reflects just how far LGBTQ visibility in Hollywood has come. For decades, LGBTQ actors were excluded from conversations around leading-man appeal and blockbuster film franchises. Seeing an out gay actor star in some of the most successful movies of recent times and celebrated by People in this way sends a powerful message to the industry that audiences everywhere know that authenticity is attractive.

Bailey’s TV and film work has helped solidify him as a true star. His “slutty little glasses” and red carpet moments with Scarlett Johansson have also turned him into something of a pop culture fixture. As great as Bailey is on screen (and will hopefully crush it as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good), it's his authenticity as a person that's truly admirable above all else.

Under the initial Instagram announcement, many are also singing Jonathan Bailey's praises. In the comment section, there’s nothing but positivity and joy over People's history-making decision. While many are making note of how big this is for Bailey himself, they're also mentioning just how significant this could be for the next generation. Check out some of the responses, including one from media personality Frankie Grande:

Jonnnnnyyy! This is deserved beyond measure, congrats! The first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive too, which is amazing! - caitiesreadingnook

YESSSSS!! ❤️🌈 - Frankie Grande

Somewhere, a queer kid is seeing this and realizing for the first time that they too can conquer the odds. 👏🏼 - rancecollins

As a gay kid who regularly picked up People’s Sexiest Man issues, this is a moment we’ve been waiting for. Team [Jonathan Bailey]! -halanscott

Not only was IG buzzing with excitement but users on sites like X were too. Journalist Marc Malkin joined in on praising People’s choice:

Jonathan Bailey is People’s Sexiest Man Alive. A frivolous honor, but I think about the queer kids out there. Oh, to have had someone like Bailey to look to when I was a kid. Visibility matters. Living your truth, living an authentic life — there’s nothing sexier than that.

The Jurassic World star being the first openly out member of the LGBTQ to be heralded Sexiest Man Alive really is a moment to take in. As Malkin says, visibility and representation matter whether that pertains to movies or real life. So it’s really wonderful that so many people are pulling up with this energetic and exciting energy.

I have no doubt in my mind that Jonathan Bailey will carry this title with grace. But, if he does stumble, hopefully someone shares John Krasinski's advice, which is to just "take a deep breath" and "stay focused." Until then, I’ll be living it up alongside GLAAD and the other users basking in this major achievement!

Those who'd like to check out Bailey's work before year ahead of See Bailey in Wicked: For Good, which opens in theaters on November 21 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. For now, check out Bailey's work in Wicked, which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription and stream Jurassic World Rebirth with a Peacock subscription.