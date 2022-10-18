The Rock Shocks Kelly Clarkson With Sex Tape Joke About His Wife

Every few months, moviegoers can count on Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, to drop a new blockbuster for their viewing pleasure. His passion project Black Adam appears to be no different. Of course, churning out hit after hit can lead to some projects slipping through the cracks. This appeared to be the case when Johnson was speaking with Kelly Clarkson, as he shocked the TV host with a sex tape joke about him and his wife.

The not-safe-for-work joke happened while The Rock and his co-stars were promoting Black Adam on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson began asking the cast a series of questions provided by fans on Twitter. The first question was innocent enough, just asking Johnson what the DC anti-hero’s favorite movie from the actor’s filmography would be. Things took an unexpected turn as the Black Adam star gave a risqué response to the fan question.

Uh, I made a movie one time with my wife. Sorry, no. Nevermind.

At least The Rock knew to reign it in before things went into TMI territory. Even his co-stars were thrown off by his NSFW joke, that’s one blockbuster moviegoers didn’t know they may need on the movie star’s acting resume. Thankfully, he was only joking.

You don’t get those types of jokes on daytime television, which is why Clarkson’s reaction was pure gold. It was great watching the television personality slowly realize what he said. Initially, the risqué joke didn’t register with her, but once it did, she took off from her chair from sheer shock. The entertainer couldn’t handle Johnson talking about sexy times on her show. After coming to this realization, the Grammy winner was a good sport.

Once she calmed down, Kelly Clarkson prodded The Rock to give her a serious answer. She even suggested one of his best-known franchises – Jumanji. Johnson walked back his first answer by agreeing with the former coach from The Voice. Things seemed to be smoothed over as Johnson and co. went back to promoting the superhero film.

Black Adam’s promotional run has been filled with twists and turns. Dwayne Johnson brought on-and-offscreen BFF Kevin Hart into the promotion through a hilarious Instagram video. There was the video of the crowd-surfed baby from one event after revealing the Darth Vader-esque movie theme in his Iron Paradise. The Rock has been doing whatever to make sure his passion project is a potential box office success. Let’s hope things pay off for Black Adam and its star, as the critical response has been mixed so far.

Black Adam will finally see daylight after a long wait once it hits movie theaters on October 21. The superhero film is one of multiple upcoming DC movies arriving in the coming months. In the meantime, look over our 2022 movie schedule to see what upcoming films are still coming later this year.