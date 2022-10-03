Of Course, Dwayne Johnson Rocked The Black Adam Theme First In The Iron Paradise: ‘Darth Vader Vibe’

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up DC fans for months with Black Adam trailers and ubiquitous behind-the-scenes photos. The visuals have been impressive, but not much has been released when it comes to the movie's score. That's changed, however, as Johnson took to social media with a monumental reveal. The star rocked out to the film’s theme while putting in work in his Iron Paradise, and he was getting serious "Darth Vader vibe."

The Rock decided to give his followers a sneak peek at the theme through an Instagram post, which came days after he celebrated Black Adam tickets going on sale. As with Johnson’s usual posts, the movie star addressed fans from his personal gym, The Iron Paradise and had partaken in a rigorous exercise set when he decided to take a break. When the video started, Johnson was amped not only from his workout but from listening to the DC film’s unreleased theme. Watch the multihyphenate spit gratitude while rocking out to the string-heavy track in the video below:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dwayne Johnson couldn’t hold back his excitement when hearing the booming theme. The Jungle Cruise actor spoke about the "Darth Vader vibe" he got from the theme, saying;

You are guessing it right, That is the official theme of Black Adam. Written and composed by the master composer Lorne Balfe. It has a Darth Vader vibe to it, one of the inspirations along with a few other things.

While The Rock was as energetic as usual, the Black Adam theme was the star in the video. It's probably appropriate that it was playing in this particular instance, given that the star likely needed some heavy music to help him through the rest of his workout. The rock-meets-orchestral vibe also seems to match the DC character’s ominous presence, which has been shown in the various trailers. Given how long the movie has been in development, it must've been surreal for the actor to finally be able to listen to a piece of the score.

Dwayne Johnson delved into his struggle to get the superhero movie made while speaking about his connection to the famed anti-hero. His love for DC, and comic books in general, was on full display as he mentioned the usual Justice League roster, which includes Batman and Superman. It goes without saying that this is a passion project for him, and it has to be great for him to know that the years of hard work are finally about to pay off. And the DC movie is only the first part of Johnson’s DC vision, as he's already teased a possible Justice Society of America movie.

Of course, the entertainment mogul has remained grateful and generous throughout the journey. Co-star Noah Centineo called The Rock a true class act for being present at all times. We'll have to see if Centineo, Dwayne Johnson, and co. were able to deliver something that matches the hype but, at the very least, it already sounds like the music is on point.

The wait for Black Adam is almost over, as it hits theaters on October 21. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s schedule of upcoming movies to see what other new flicks are premiering this fall.