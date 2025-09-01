Is Doomsday Chris Hemsworth’s Final Appearance As Thor? Here’s What He Said
I'm nervous.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly treating fans to new projects, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and have a ton of love for the OG Avengers who have been there from the beginning. Chief among them is Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who is set to appear in one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, Avengers: Doomsday. Fans are wondering if his time in the shared universe will end with that blockbuster, and now Hemsworth himself has addressed his possible future as the God of Thunder.
The cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed that Thor will be back, with fans wondering how that character might have changed since the ending of Love and Thunder. In a clip from BBC, Hemsworth was asked if he thought a fourth solo movie was going to happen next. In his words:
How delightfully cryptic. Rumors have been swirling about Hemsworth's signature character, with som fans worried Thor might die in Doomsday. The actual contents of the blockbuster haven't been revealed to the public just yet, which is why discourse online is so chattering. Case in point: Hemsworth seemingly wrapped production, which has some fans wondering if he has a smaller role in the mysterious crossover project.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited right now, as the studio is attempting to guard its secrets until the project is close to its release. Hemsworth is one of the few OG Avengers set to appear, alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom. It remains to be seen how much screen time Thor and Doom get to share in The Russo Brothers' movies, but fans definitely want to see RDJ and Hemsworth sharing the screen again.
As previously mentioned, there are Marvel fans out there who are getting nervous that Thor might end up perishing during the mysterious runtime of Doomsday. This makes a ton of sense given how much carnage and loss occurred throughout the last two Avengers movies. Aside from Thanos snapping half of life out of existence, Infinity War and Endgame resulted in the death of Iron Man, Black Widow, Loki, Heimdall, the OG Gamora, and Vision. As such, fans are expecting some major character deaths in the next Avengers movie.
Our answers will come when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait for any hint about what's going on with Thor when he finally returns to the MCU.
