There Were Wild Antics In The Courtroom Again This Week As Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Wraps Up

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard really heated up when the two finally met in court in Virginia. With cameras inside the courtroom , the public has been able to watch every single update, including both actors’ explosive testimonies . There were some wild antics in the courtroom again this week, as Depp and Heard’s trial starts to wrap up.

There have been plenty of fireworks surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s time in court, including crowds of people (and alpacas?) outside of the courtroom. Members of the public were also able to attend in person, although there’s been some incidents regarding the onlookers in court. Per The Independent , a spectator was kicked out of court earlier this week for screaming out that she was soulmates with Depp, and that “this baby is yours!”

The outburst reportedly occurred before the judge presiding over the case sat down on Monday, May 23rd. After appealing to Johnny Depp and claiming her baby was his, she was promptly removed from the courtroom gallery. And this wasn't the only time that an onlooker was removed over disturbing behavior. Days before a man broke into uncontrollable laughter in the courtroom, to the confusion of those near him. He’d eventually leave the courtroom after seemingly being unable to stop laughing.

Of course, the person who claimed Johnny Depp was her “soulmate” isn’t the first person who was banned from the courtroom throughout his ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress’ friend Eve Barlow was kicked out of the courtroom for tweeting and texting in the front row, which is a privilege reserved only for members of the legal team. Although that’s less dramatic than the person who claimed her baby was Depp’s.

While we’re nearing the end of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, the high profile nature of the former couple is sure to inspire a few more wild stories from the general public. The discourse surrounding the trial and their tumultuous relationship has been showing no signs of slowing down, both in person and online . And there’s no telling how crazy things will get once the jury makes a decision on the case.

The stakes for the trial are extremely high, especially given how much money is on the line. Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, while Amber Heard is counter suing for double that sum. And given their high legal fees, this money is no doubt needed by both actors. There’s also professional stakes involved, as the stars have had a hard time booking movie roles in the past few years.