There’s A New Ben Affleck Dunkin’ Ad Coming And This Time Employees Mix Him Up With Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is an Oscar-winning multihyphenate who has had a wildly successful career as an actor, director, writer, and producer. But despite his many accomplishments, he’s continued to branch out... including doing commercials for Dunkin’. After appearing in a viral Super Bowl commercial , there’s a new Affleck ad coming. And this time employees mix him up with Matt Damon, because of course.

Over the past few years, Ben Afffleck has had a habit of accidentally going viral. A number of paparazzi photos of him getting Dunkin’ have circulated online, resulting in him becoming more and more associated with the coffee chain. People revealed that he recently directed and starred in another commercial, which will include some A+ references to his bestie and collaborator Matt Damon .

The ad shows Ben Affleck walking into Dunkin' Donuts and even talking about filming a meta-commercial for the brand. Unfortunately the employees at that establishment can’t seem to place their finger on what they recognize him from. That’s when one person behind the counter offers:

You know, The Departed.

Talk about having a good sense of humor about yourself. Not only has Ben Affleck seen those photos of him picking up Dunkin, but he’s also (obviously) well aware about how many folks out there find him synonymous with his Good Will Hunting buddy. So why not combine these in one new ad for Dunkin’?

Ben Affleck’s partnership with Dunkin’ seems like a brilliant way for the 50 year-old filmmaker to take online chatter and reclaim it. He’s gone viral for a number of others reasons over the years, often while just trying to live his life. Who could forget the Sad Affleck meme from the press tour of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?

This new commercial is sure to make its way around online upon its wide release, which is no doubt something Affleck is used to at this point. He’s been making countless headlines lately related to his relationship (and surprise marriage ) to Jennifer Lopez. The two also went viral when attending the Grammy Awards, mostly because the Air actor looked thoroughly disinterested .

As a reminder, you can check out Affleck’s original Dunkin’ commercial below, which includes a brief appearance by Jennifer Lopez herself:

Professionally, Ben Affleck has been keeping super busy lately. Aside from his ongoing work at Dunkin’, he recently celebrated the release of Air, which he directed and starred in. The upcoming release of The Flash also has a ton of moviegoers talking, especially considering the vague yet intriguing comments Affleck has made about it recently. He may have spoiled Gal Gadot’s appearance as Wonder Woman, in addition to claiming he’s only in the long-awaited blockbuster for about five minutes.