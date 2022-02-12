Three Injured After Gunshots Are Fired At Star-Studded Justin Bieber Afterparty Attended By Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian And Others

It’s an especially big weekend in Los Angeles as the city gets ready to host Super Bowl LVI this Sunday as their home team (the Rams) face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Justin Bieber got the party started on Friday night by performing a concert at the Pacific Design Center before hosting a post-set festivities down the street. However, during the afterparty, multiple gunshots were fired outside the restaurant, leaving three people injured.

At 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning the gunshots were heard following a fight that reportedly broke out between unnamed individuals. The gun hit three men, aged 19, 24 and 60, two of which were transported to a local Los Angeles hospital by the L.A. Fire Department paramedics, per The Hollywood Reporter. The third victim was transported later on after allegedly leaving the venue at first.

All three victims are reportedly in stable condition following their gunshot wounds, but a shooting suspect has yet to be determined by the Los Angeles Police Department as they continue to investigate the event. Justin Bieber’s afterparty took place at The Nice Guy, which is located in West Hollywood, after the 27-year-old singer headlined Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend party.

The stars who were seen entering Bieber’s afterparty prior to the shooting were Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, Khloe Kardashian, along with his colleagues in the music industry like Drake, Lil Baby and Kodak Black. Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, who recently reprised his Peter Parker role, was also seen taking part in the festivities as well.

Bieber reportedly played a 30-minute set around 11:30pm at the small concert in front of a crowd of 1500 that also included Logan Paul, Scooter Braun, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan and In The Heights’ singer Anthony Ramos. The Revolve event is supposed to continue on Saturday night with Drake headlining as Los Angeles gets their party on for Super Bowl weekend.

By the time 2:45 a.m. rolled around it is unclear how many of the celebrity guests were in and around The Nice Guy when the gunshots were fired. The event took place ahead of the most watched television event of the year, which is set to be packed with more wild commercials this year and a halftime show led by Dr. Dre , Eminem ( who admits he’s “fucking” nervous ), Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Justin Bieber released his sixth album Justice early last year and was playing songs from the album during his set. The singer recently shared he has plans to have kids with his wife Hailey Bieber, but he still feels “super young” .

It’s great to hear that many party attendees are safe after gunshots were fired. We send well wishes to those who were injured and wish them a safe recovery. Hopefully we’ll learn more about what happened in the coming days and the suspect at large is found.