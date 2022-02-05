Super Bowl 2022 Streaming: How To Watch The Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl is one of the few events that has managed to transcend professional sports and instead has become a part of American pop culture (maybe thanks to those hilarious commercials). Another aspect of life that has become a part of culture as we know it is the ability to stream just about anything and everything imaginable, including live sports. And so it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that you will be able to watch Super Bowl 2022 streaming, just as long as you have a certain platform.

Below, we will break down how you can watch the Cincinnati Bengals go to the home of the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium and attempt to win the franchise’s championship at Super Bowl LVI, what you need to know about the star-studded Halftime Show, and just about everything else that will make game day a much more enjoyable experience.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVI Streaming

Anyone with an active a paid Peacock subscription (both the $4.99 and $9.99 per month tiers) will be able to watch Super Bowl 2022 streaming without much trouble. NBCUniversal’s stacked platform will already be showing the 2022 Winter Olympics streaming by the time Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday, February 13, so hopefully that means we shouldn't expect issues with the service not having enough bandwidth to handle the millions of users watching the big game.

The Peacock feed for Super Bowl LVI gets started at 5 p.m. EST on the day of the game. Just make sure to start it up as you put together the finishing touches on your big spread so you don’t miss a minute of the action between Joe Burrow’s Bengals and Matthew Stafford’s Rams.

Stream Super Bowl LVI on Peacock.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVI Live On TV

Over the years, four networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC — have hosted the Super Bowl in a system that sees each broadcast channel air the game in a rotation ranging from three-to-four years depending on how many networks are in the pool. This time around, the Super Bowl will be found on NBC, which last hosted the event back in 2018.

You will get the same feed on both NBC and Peacock, so there aren’t really any advantages to one over the other outside of those caused by your own internet speeds. And technically this would still be streaming if you watch Super Bowl LVI on internet-based services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, but you can also watch the game with a cable, satellite, or over-the-air antenna.

What Time Will The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Happen?

One aspect the Super Bowl that sets it apart from other major sporting events is the iconic halftime show, which has feature everyone from Michael Jackson to Katy Perry and her troublesome shark, and dozens upon dozens of other performers give it their all. This year, we’ll see Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar take to the stage and see if they can break those streaming records made by The Weeknd in 2021. But when will they take the stage?

It is hard to say exactly when the Super Bowl LVI halftime show will start, but expect to see the first half of the game conclude sometime around 8 p.m. EST, making way for one of the most highly anticipated halftime shows in recent memory.

How To Watch Puppy Bowl XVIII Streaming

And before you go off and start making your Super Bowl LVI plans, remember that Puppy Bowl XVIII will be taking place at 2 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 13 with Animal Planet broadcasting it on TV and Discovery+ streaming the fan-favorite event. And it looks like Snoop Dogg will be pulling double-duty as he is scheduled to perform in the halftime show and host the Puppy Bowl alongside Martha Stewart, according to Discovery.

If you want to know what else you can see on the small screen (and streaming devices), make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule.