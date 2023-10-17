Timothée Chalamet Reacts To Claims Bones And All Was Inspired By Armie Hammer Allegations

Timothée Chalamet reteamed with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for the cannibalistic romance film Bones and All. The plot of the movie was uncanny as it came out after allegations against Armie Hammer surfaced about disturbing leaked messages he allegedly sent. As the said messages alluded to cannibalism, the Bones and All actor shares his reactions to whether his film was inspired by the allegations against his Call Me By Your Name co-star.

Based on the horrific yet romantic trailer of Bones and All , this romance/horror film is about two young cannibals who develop feelings for each other as they set off on a road trip. You may find it a coincidence that the plot surrounding the Luca Guadagnino movie involved cannibalism as Armie Hammer (who previously worked with Guadagnino) was accused of cannibalism by an anonymous woman. She made claims she was sent violent, graphic texts from The Social Network star allegedly requesting his desire to drink her blood. Bones and All male lead Timothée Chalamet spoke to GQ about what his intentions were for wanting to take on the project.

I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing? It made me feel like: now I’ve really got to do this. Because this is actually based on a book.

There you have it. This movie was not a message to be sent out reacting to the Armie Hammer allegations. The intention of Bones and All was to adapt Camille DeAngelis’ haunting coming-of-age book. What hooked Luca Guadagnino into directing the project was he felt it was a beautiful love story and not just a cannibalism film . He said he wasn’t thinking about the horror aspects of the script he read but about two misunderstood kids who fall in love. When the Oscar-nominated director spoke of releasing his movie amidst the Armie Hammer allegations , he responded that they are two completely different things. Guadagnino said he doesn’t engage with social media and worked on this movie years before the allegations broke out.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer played forbidden lovers in 1980s Italy for the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name. When the Wonka actor was asked about the cannibal allegations against his co-star, here was his response.

I don’t know. These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.

The Dune star has never been a fan of social media for that reason as he described it as “societal collapse is in the air.” He found the use of social media a very easy way to receive judgment which is true. Rumors and allegations speak much higher volumes when multiple social media sites report them.

After sexual assault accusations about Armie Hammer surfaced , he dropped out of projects like Shotgun Wedding and Paramount+’s The Offer in order to be there for his children during that time. His talent agency WME dropped him as well as his role in the movie The Billion Dollar Spy. Hammer was also replaced in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins . The On the Basis of Sex actor continued to deny the allegations but admitted to AirMail about being an “asshole” towards women and bringing them into a “whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs.” In May, the D.A. concluded that Hammer would not face sexual assault charges in LA due to insufficient evidence.