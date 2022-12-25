'Tis The Season For Megan Fox To Go Full Barbiecore In Underboob-Baring Outfit

Barbiecore has been a big look over the past year as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has ramped up and celebrities like Florence Pugh have rocked the newly popular pink hue. Of course, Megan Fox is not one to ignore a hot trend, and went full Barbiecore for a recent event with Machine Gun Kelly. Her timing is impeccable, as December was a great month to stand out in the color.

First and foremost, this month Megan Fox attended the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale. It wasn’t exactly the most formal of occasions, so The Expendables 4 star attended in a pink furry hat and underboob-baring top. I think she managed to make "fetch" happen for once. Take a look.

December has been a great month for Barbiecore on the red carpet. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount rocked the color for the New York premiere of the Netflix show’s third season this month. In addition, Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez rocked the style trend when she attended an SNL party earlier during the holiday month.

Why December 2022 Was The Perfect Month To Rock The Barbicore Look

This isn’t the first time Megan Fox has been of the moment with fashion. She was one of the first to rock the naked dress and has also tried out pants-free looks (when that was trendy) and more for events in the past. This isn’t even the first time Fox has tried out Barbicore , either, as she also opted to try out the style –with pink hair to boot – when she and Machine Gun Kelly were celebrating the release of the Hulu documentary Life in Pink.

The theme was on trend then and it was on trend again this month as Barbie released its first full trailer. While the Barbie movie didn’t wholly originate the Barbicore trend (you may be able to thank infamous sheer Valentino dress for that), it certainly has been an inspiration for all the pink, pink, pink we’ve seen in recent months. And December finally marked the release of the full-length trailer Barbie some time after we’d gotten some first looks at the cast, including that viral image of Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The first trailer dropped in December right around the same time some of these celebrity icons rocked their pink looks. The timing of those had nothing to do with the trailer release, but given the hype over the movie and the celebrities touting the looks, I think we can all agree December was peak Barbicore. Seriously, I know green and red –and blue and white if you celebrate Hanukkah – are the traditional holiday colors, but I’m certainly expecting to see a lot more pink as we head into the New Year. Who’s with me?