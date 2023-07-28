TMNT Mutant Mayhem Found The Zombie Turtle Kid For The Best Viral Marketing Ever

It’s been years since the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graced the big screen, but the superhero team is set to return next weekend with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem . As one of the next titles among 2023's new movie release dates prepares to hit theaters, Paramount has called upon a throwback meme to bring attention to its release, and the marketing idea is top tier.

Back in May 2007, 10-year-old Jonathan Ware went absolutely viral for appearing on a local news interview at the Rose Festival in Portland, Oregon. While in zombie makeup, a TV reporter turned the microphone to a kid attending the festivities to ask what he thought about the whole thing. He memorably responded with “I like turtles.” Over 16 years later, the marketing team behind the TMNT movie brought back the viral sensation for this bit:

Jonathan Ware is all grown up, in his mid-20s now, and yes, it is, in fact, the same Jonathan. He put the zombie makeup back on, and he got into character as his childhood self to say “I like turtles” to promote the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Obviously, the recreation of the now-classic internet meme is already going viral!

Commenters took to TikTok to react with things like “NO WAY!!!!!!!! He’s all grown up,” “living legend” and “This is something I never knew I needed.” Considering most memes like this live and die with a single video, it’s quite the welcome jump scare to see Jonathan Ware as an adult in the zombie makeup doing the meme years later. We have to wonder what his reaction was when he was approached by Paramount and how much the viral gentlemen got for helping promote the new TMNT movie. Since we’re getting nostalgic, check out the original video that started it all:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Release Date: August 2, 2023

Directed By: Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears

Written By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg & Jeff Rowe

Starring: Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, etc.

Rating: PG for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material

Runtime: 99 minutes

It’s pretty clever marketing on Paramount’s part ahead of the animated movie hitting theaters next weekend. Critics have also seen Mutant Mayhem and are loving it, with many saying the movie walks a nice line between being very nostalgic and a fresh take on the franchise. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been around since the early ‘80s, beginning as comic books before becoming a mainstay in toy sections and getting its own video games and beloved animated series. This latest movie sees Seth Rogen and his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg putting their own spin on the franchise.