Tom Cruise Has Some Kind Words For Anne Hathaway After Her Days Of Thunder 2 Casting
Talk about a dynamic duo.
Over the past few years, we've seen some of Tom Cruise' best movies return to theater with long-awaited sequels. And after Top Gun: Maverick's record-breaking performance, he's bringing another Days of Thunder movie to life, with Anne Hathaway set to star alongside him. And the Mission: Impossible icon recently gushed about the Oscar-winning actress' talents ahead of filming.
Reactions have been rolling in about Anne Hathaway's casting, mostly fans wondering when the A-lister sleeps. Tom Cruise recently appeared on a clip from The Pat McAfee Show, and spoke about his future co-star's versatility as an actress. In his words:
Honestly, he's not wrong. Hathaway's work spans plenty of genres, including genre work, drama, and comedy. I usually say that she's never given a bad performance, and stand by that assessment of her work across the years. So even though she's got some big shoes to fill with Days of Thunder (namely Nicole Kidman), the Devil Wears Prada actress' talent speaks for itself.
It should be interesting to see what the long-awaited sequel brings to theaters, and if the new Days of Thunder is as successful as Tom Cruise's other recent movie blockbusters. Later in the same interview, he went on to speak about the quality of the movie, and what type of role Anne Hathaway will end up playing when it hits theaters in June of 2028. He offered:
I'm listening. While we won't see this movie for a few years, this is a fun tease about what the dynamic between Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway's character might be like. While Cruise's Cole Trickle will be back as a NASCAR driver, Hathaway will be an engineer and business woman behind the sport. I have to summer that they might clash a bit, but only time will tell. Anne Hathaway is about to give birth, so I assume it might be a while before we get any concrete updates about the new Days of Thunder movie.
As previously mentioned, Cruise has been on a serious hot streak with his recent movie projects. Steven Spielberg credited him with saving the post-COVID film industry with Top Gun: Maverick, and the last two Mission: Impossible movies crushed, Additionally, there's a ton of hype around his mysterious upcoming movie Digger.
The new Days of Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on Jun3 2nd, 2028. But first Cruise will return to theaters with Digger on October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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