Tom Holland Sweetly Let Zendaya Have Her Moment On The Dune 2 Red Carpet, Then Showed Up For The Afterparty

In case you weren't on the internet at all yesterday, Zendaya broke it, thanks to the fierce and futuristic robot-inspired ensemble she rocked on the red carpet at the London premiere of her sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two. She also had a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace and her Dune: Part Two co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as some chic accessories at the movie premiere. However, one notable member of Zendaya's crew was M.I.A. on the red carpet: boyfriend Tom Holland.

Stop worrying: they're still together (though probably not get married anytime soon). Holland was at the premiere on Thursday to support his famous beau, but he opted out of walking the red carpet to instead let Zendaya bask in all the glory and stun with one of her most iconic fashion looks ever.

While the Spider-Man star wasn't on the carpet, he was photographed at the after-party:

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fans spotted the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor watching the red-carpet arrivals from large windows inside the Odeon Luxe cinema at Leicester Square, no doubt trying to catch a glimpse of Zendaya posing for the photographers below.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Even more adorably, attendees posted social-media snaps of several members of Holland's family, including his father and brother, also coming out to support his girlfriend at the premiere.

Following the red-carpet event, the power couple reunited at the premiere's afterparty in London, which was also attended by Zendaya's castmates Timothée, Florence and Austin (who was joined by his own famous plus-one, model Kaia Gerber), as well as Anya Taylor-Joy.



For the late-night shindig, Zendaya changed out of her metallic cyborg suit for a more party-friendly (and, likely, way more comfortable) Mugler gown, which she paired with pumps and vintage Bulgari jewels, per W Magazine. Holland complemented his partner's look with a matching all-black ensemble, featuring a black vest, T-shirt and dress pants.

It's not a shock that Tom Holland would choose not to publicly sidle up to his girlfriend in all of the spectacle and commotion of the movie premiere. The couple, who met in 2017 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, have famously opted to keep a relatively low profile since they officially confirmed their romance in 2021. Holland previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023:

Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.

The Crowded Room star has also been candid about generally not loving the "Hollywood" system and the publicity side of the business, despite being a "massive fan of making movies." As he shared on a 2023 episode of The Jay Shetty Podcast :

I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me, the business really scares me. I understand that I am a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but with that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.

So long as all things are good in the Holland-Zendaya household, we're totally fine with Tom taking a backseat and letting Z shimmer and shine on the red carpet—in metal armor or whatever else she chooses!