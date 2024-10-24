‘Role Of A Lifetime’: Tom Holland Shares Excited Reaction To Landing Christopher Nolan Movie Role

Tom Holland is about to be a very busy guy. The Marvel alum took a break from acting recently to take time for himself, while also setting out on a sobriety journey . He even just launched his own non-alcoholic beer company called Bero. However, the 28-year-old actor is ready to step back onto the big screen, set to return as Spider-Man in more than one of the upcoming Marvel movies, including Spider-Man 4, which currently has a working script. While that is very exciting for Marvel fans, the Uncharted actor is starting to look past Spidey and has signed on to a new project helmed by Christopher Nolan, one he is calling the "role of a lifetime."

It’s hard to believe anything could top being the new generation’s Peter Parker. Taking on Spider-Man launched Holland’s career to a whole new level, making the British actor a household name world wide. However, it was recently announced he would be joining Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next movie . The Devil All The Time actor was asked about this role on Good Morning America , and his reaction tells us this is a big deal for him:

When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago.

No kidding! When Christopher Nolan calls, you answer, and not only that, you agree to any part he has for you. The Interstellar director is coming hot off the heels of his most recent film, Oppenheimer, which swept at the 2024 Academy Awards , but Oscar noms are nothing new for the famed Hollywood director. All of Nolan's films have garnered massive praise for their mind-bending concepts and IMAX specialty. Not only that, but his efficient directing and detailed scripts have been said to foster a unique acting environment, which tends to attract not only large audiences, but A-list casts as well.

The Dark Knight filmmaker has worked with the biggest names in Hollywood, including Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Anne Hathaway, to name a few. In fact, Nolan has a habit of reusing actors in his films, so if all goes well, this could be a huge connection for the Cherry actor’s career. Despite little knowledge of his character, Holland knows this will be a defining moment for him, saying:

All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited. And, obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.

It’s true, our knowledge of Nolan’s next installment is quite limited. The fact that Holland was called up so early in the process makes me think that perhaps the Batman creator had the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor in mind for a while, especially considering he’s a fan of the MCU . Maybe he’s even writing a character around Holland.

Since it’s so early in the process, I hope Christopher Nolan is open to suggestions because there is one thing I’d like to see in this next movie, and I think it could totally happen. Given that the Dunkirk director clearly has his favorites, I would love to see him cast Robert Downey Jr. in this next untitled film.

RDJ won Best Supporting Actor for Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and I would love to see a reunion between Spider-Man and his Avengers mentor, a dynamic that was shared both on and offscreen. I think fans deserve a reunion after what Marvel pulled at the end of Infinity War and Endgame. While we might see Downey and Holland together in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, it will be as foes given the Sherlock Holmes actor is rejoining the MCU as the newest perpetual villain, Doctor Doom.

Regardless of a Marvel reunion, Tom Holland in the next Christopher Nolan film is a huge win. The Chaos Walking actor has proven his versatility with both dramatic and comedic roles, so my only wonder now is what the heck this film will actually be about. If you watch Nolan’s catalog , it’s easy to see he likes to stick to certain genres, such as sci-fi and action, but I wouldn’t put it past the Tenet director to dabble in comedy and absolutely make a killing.