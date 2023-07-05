Romance Rumors Swirled About Glen Powell’s Rom-Com, But He Just Found A New Love Interest: A Cute Pupper

There's been a lot of hype lately about Glen Powell , namely that he's pivoting back to his rom-com roots with his perfect co-star , Sydney Sweeney , for Anyone But You. However, a lot of that talk has been due to dating rumors between the two after he and his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, broke up while filming this movie. The rumor mill may have run its course, but the Top Gun: Maverick actor has found a new love interest in the form of a cute puppy.

Nothing in my book says true love more than when you’re holding the most precious little puppy in your hands. I’d like to believe Glen Powell agrees with me on this too, as he posted on Instagram that he has someone new tugging his heartstrings: his mega-adorable dog Brisket. Take a look at this montage of photos below.

This is seriously one of the most photogenic dogs I’ve ever seen, and the name truly does fit, as he’s as scrumptious as my mom’s own brisket. Whether he’s cuddling in his equally adorable owner’s arms, asleep in a puppy carrier or resting against a sneaker, this little puppy’s got it made. Glen Powell wrote in his caption that he felt the need for a “bodyguard” in the form of a 1.5-pound puppy that he adopted from the Labelle Foundation. A number of celebrities have commented on Powell’s post about their instant love for Brisket, like Ronda Rousey, Taylor Lautner, Rachel Bilson, Sarah Hyland and more. You can tell in every photo he’s featured with this bundle of joy how much he loves his new role as a Dog Dad.

Adopting this incredibly cute dog is a great distraction away from the rumor mill that went spiraling about him and Sweeney, his Anyone But You co-star who's engaged. The gossip first started when Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney on social media and then Glen Powell not long after. This followed a confirmation breakup post she made where she wrote in her caption “Know your worth & onto the next.” This poses the puzzling question of who she could be referring to. As Powell and Sweeney posted a lot of cute photos of themselves promoting the movie before the breakup, the timing of it all made it easy for fans online to provide their own speculations of what they think happened.

Just when you probably thought we were gonna land another Brangelina on our hands, we ended up kicking ourselves later when dating rumors were debunked . A few days after a photo surfaced of Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino leaving the house with packed bags , the engaged couple were pictured stepping out on a date night. Not to mention that the Euphoria actress threw on her engagement ring for the first time in months . So it’s hard to know what was really going on that led to Powell’s relationship hitting the rocks or why Davino left the house with bags. Nevertheless, the important thing is that the Reality actress is still tying the knot with her fiancé, and the Texas-native actor will be busy on his doggy adventures with his new pup.