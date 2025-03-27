After Watching Sing Sing, I Think There's One Performance That Deserves More Praise

Major spoilers for Sing Sing lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

2024 was filled to the brim with excellent films, many of which ultimately yielded 2025 Oscar winners. A film that I personally found to be one of the year’s best was Sing Sing, the acclaimed A24 prison drama starring Colman Domingo. It goes without saying that Domingo shines in the lead role of John "Divine G" Whitfield, though one of his scene partners also deserves a considerable amount of praise. Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin is the actor in question, and he should receive all of the flowers for his superb work.

Greg Kwedar’s film takes place in the eponymous New York-based maximum security prison and centers on inmates who are part of the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program. This was a biographical endeavor for Mr. Maclin, as he plays a younger version of himself in the film and helped develop the story. His efforts on that latter front helped make this a truly multidimensional film about prison. But in front of the camera, Maclin shines brightly, and we’re going to take some time to discuss just how he does that.

Clarence Maclin’s Performance Is Incredibly Nuanced

It’s not uncommon for jail-centered films to include a particularly “tough” character, and Divine Eye seemingly fits that bill in Sing Sing. However, thanks to the strong script and Clarence Maclin’s performance, he’s much more than that. He’s introduced as a drug dealer who’s accepted into RTA and has trouble buying into the program’s ideals and dedication to performances.

From the moment he first appears on screen, Clarence Maclin is magnetic. In that initial scene, Divine Eye takes one of his drug contacts to task due to supplying him with the incorrect product. While playing himself, Maclin displays a sense of voracity, as he demands his owed sum of $500. He’s adversarial, but he also quickly conveys a cerebral demeanor, which is amazing given the nature of the situation. That rough exterior is also present during Eye’s early days with RTA, during which he expresses frustration. Such anger is evident early on when he gets into a war of words with a fellow performer while trying to master a monologue from Hamlet.

The New York native masterfully plays out the rougher edges of his former self, but he truly succeeds when his alter ego starts to become vulnerable around his peers. A particular scene that showcases the actor’s talent occurs during the middle of the film, in which Eye once again tries to recite the soliloquy from Hamlet. It’s incredible to watch Divine’s demeanor change as he’s challenged by his colleagues to dig deeper to find his motivation. And while Maclin powerfully delivers dialogue, it’s his eyes that convey the emotion.

In the hands of a lesser actor, this could definitely be a one-note character. Clarence Maclin’s layered portrayal is nothing short of breathtaking and, in the process of playing himself, he conveys frustration, humor, joy and thoughtfulness. Maclin’s work is even more impressive when you remember who he’s acting alongside.

In Sing Sing, Clarence Maclin Manages To Go Toe To Toe With Colman Domingo

All in all, Colman Domingo’s talent is boundless. In the past few years alone, the seasoned actor has delivered stellar performances and earned various accolades for his work in Euphoria, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Rustin and more. And, thanks to his work as Divine G in Sing Sing, he notched his second consecutive Oscar nomination for Best Actor, which is a distinction he shares with Denzel Washington and a few others. Though Domingo is a force to be reckoned with, Clarence Maclin more than holds his own alongside him.

There are a few specific scenes that perfectly illustrate just how evenly matched these two actors are when they’re performing alongside each other. One that immediately comes to mind is a conversation between Divine G and Divine Eye, in which the former tries to explain the importance of RTA and its acting exercises. While Colman Domingo expertly exudes a sense of warmth and genuine concern in the scene, Clarence Maclin perfectly plays the sheer frustration of his character.

Later on, the two actors have another great scene together, which involves Eye and G talking about their pasts. Their conversation isn’t over-the-top in any way, but feels so authentic, and it also results in the two men finding some common ground. And, of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the stellar scene that sees G have a meltdown on stage and attempt to fight Eye, who tries to calm him down. It’s an emotional scene that also serves as a beautiful, full-circle moment.

It’s rare that two actors have such tremendous chemistry on screen, so it’s a joy to watch Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin work together. Still, I have to give Maclin a lot of credit for skillfully going head to head with an awards season darling like Domingo.

This Isn’t The End Of The Line For Clarence Maclin

After watching Sing Sing for the first time, one of the first thoughts I had was: I really hope Clarence Maclin lands other acting roles. Thankfully, he’s already lined up another gig, as he’s set to headline In Starland, from actor and first-time director Ray Panthaki. Specific plot details have yet to be revealed, though the project is described as being a case study on the human condition and generational divides. Quite frankly, I love this for Maclin, and I’m hopeful that this is just the first of many other leading roles to come.

Regardless of how big the 58-year-old may get though, I’m never going to forget his portrayal of his younger self in the semi-autobiographical prison film. His performance will surely stand the test of time and hopefully serve as an inspiration for others, especially those who’ve walked a mile in his shoes. Here’s hoping the future remains bright for the ever-so-talented Clarence Maclin and that he continues to act as long as he wishes to.

Do yourself a favor and check out Sing Sing now, as it’s available for Max subscription holders. I’d also suggest reading up on the upcoming A24 movies that are set to come down the pipeline.