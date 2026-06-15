I Just Found Out Universal's Disclosure Day Has An A+ NBC Cameo I Would Never Have Spotted

While Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day offers up plenty of action and sci-fi thrills it also features an excellent cast. Spielberg has once again crafted a film with care imbued it with his keen sensibilities as a filmmaker. There’s a lot to take in from this 2026 movie schedule entry, from its spectacle to the wonderful performances. Something I didn’t notice, however, was the cameo from a member of NBC’s Today Show family. And, now, that person is opening up about how they landed their role in this Universal flick.

This particular cameo doesn’t belong to an on-air personality like Al Roker or Craig Melvin, but someone who plays an integral role behind the scenes of the nationally syndicated morning show. David Auerbach, a stage manager at Today, appears in Disclosure Day, playing the role of a control room member. Known affectionately as “Davey” by his co-workers, Auerbach recently spoke about his experience working with Spielberg, and it sounds like he’s going to treasure that opportunity for quite some time:

I got to work with Spielberg and that’s the most important thing to me. It was definitely an experience of a lifetime just to be even in the same room. I mean, he’s Steven Spielberg. He’s the man.

More on Disclosure Day (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment) There’s A Cool Way Disclosure Day Connects To Another Steven Spielberg Alien Movie

Auerbach appears near the end of the film and plays a member of an NBC control room. Those who’ve seen Disclosure Day surely know the ending is chilling and, even if I’d been familiar with Auerbach or not, I admittedly may not have spotted him. Believe it or not, though, this isn’t Auerbach’s first rodeo, as he’s been acting for decades and notably landed roles in the ‘90s film Gravesend as well as sitcom Man of the Family along with stage productions and TV commercials. Auerbach’s acting career eventually went on hold as he rose within the ranks with NBC, a company he’s been with since 1984.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

However, in 2025, Auerbach decided to get back in the saddle, so to speak, after receiving a boost from Today host Sheinelle Jones. And, as fate would have it, his very first audition since returning to the craft was to play a news producer in a Spielberg film, and the rest is movie history. (This also makes for a sweet brand synergy for NBCUniversal.) Auerbach recalled the moment he learned he’d booked his role, and it sounds so sweet:

They were on the phone with me and said, ‘You got the part.’ It was very emotional. I definitely cried a little bit from joy — and terror.

Despite any “terror” he might’ve felt at the time, Auerbach said the two-day shoot proved to be fruitful and memorable. He called the experience “intense” but said that Spielberg would keep the vibe chill in between takes. While recalling his experience with the iconic director, Auerbach referred to him as a “nice, really warm guy” and he also recalled the famed director joking with everyone in between takes. I’d expect nothing less from the man who even has a sense of humor about not landing James Bond.

When it comes to Auerbach, though, he’s now immortalized within the history of film, and his colleagues seem excited for him. Craig Melvin recently talked him up during an event for the Spielberg-helmed movie, and you can check it out below:

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) A photo posted by on

The well-reviewed Disclosure Day is a chase movie that sees a young man (Josh O’Connor) seek to reveal information to the world that could change life as humanity knows it. It marks Spielberg’s fourth UFO-related movie, and it hits some truly sweet notes. Now, after hearing about David Auerbach’s experience, though, I think I have yet another reason to appreciate the movie. So head out to your local theater to check out this latest Spielberg movie and see Auerbach’s contribution to it.