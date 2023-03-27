Valentino Designer Explained How Much Time And Effort It Took To Put Together Zendaya's Viral Roses Dress, And Wow

During this past awards season, Zendaya once again stole multiple red carpets with incredible fashion moments our jaws are still dropped over. While the Spider-Man actress is the name we’ll always most associate with her viral looks, it takes the work and creativity of a team of fashion designers and stylists to bring it all together. Following her stunning rose dress moment at the SAG awards, a Valentino fashion designer shared the details of how the pink gown came together.

Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who has been the creative director of Valentino since 2008, took to Instagram to share behind the scenes of how much time and effort went into Zendaya’s rosy dress she wore on February 26 at the Los Angeles event. Take a look:

Piccioli shared that the dress took 1,230 hours to become another iconic look of Zendaya’s we’re obsessed with. (That’s almost two months!) The fashion designer also revealed that there were nearly 200 roses that was handmade and embroidered onto the beautiful pink fabric, with each one taking five hours to attach to the dress. The Valentino was clearly made with the utmost care and it turned out absolutely perfect for Zendaya’s big SAG red carpet moment.

Zendaya paired the rose dress with a Bulgari necklace that reportedly was worth $2 million as well. After Zendaya walked the carpet in the dress that was the result of a lot of handcrafting from Valentino’s fashion team, the actress actually changed into a second dress, another pink dress with black and light blue color blocking by Armani Privé for the awards show.

The fashionable actress took to the stage that night with Paul Mescal, in a viral moment where she rejected the Normal People actor’s hand to present the first SAG award of the night, Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, which went to Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy. That night the actress was also up for Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series that night for Euphoria, but it ultimately went to Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus.

The same weekend Zendaya also rocked an edgy highlighter green and black dress for the NAACP Image Awards that had boyfriend Tom Holland and other celebrities cheering her on . That night she also wore a two-piece star cutout outfit from Prada to present at the awards show. Both those ensembles were vintage, the green and black one being from Versace’s 2022 spring collection and the white one being 1993 Prada.