Viral TikTok Shows Zendaya Seemingly Rejecting Paul Mescal’s Offer Of A Hand. Tom Holland’s Done The Same

Actress/singer Zendaya’s starpower has been steadily building for years now, and she’s currently at the top of the world thanks to her Emmy-winning performances in Euphoria. Aside from her career, fans are also invested in her relationship with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Their every move ends up dissected as a result of this fame. Case in point: a viral TikTok which shows Zendaya seemingly rejecting Paul Mescal’s offer of a hand. What’s more, Holland has pretty much done the same before on camera.

While Zendaya has been busy filming Dune: Part Two, she recently stepped back into the public eye for Awards Season events. That includes the SAG Awards, where she presented the Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series alongside actor Paul Mescal (whose last name is constantly being mispronounced). But on the way to the stage, she seemingly rejected his hand/help ascending the stairs. Check out the TikTok video below, which has been going viral.

Of course, it’s possible that Zendaya didn’t notice that Paul Mescal was trying to be a gentleman before they presented together at the SAG Awards. Or maybe the 26 year-old actress simply didn’t need assistance getting onto the stage. Although considering the fact that Jessica Chastain fell up those stairs just moments later, maybe Mescal had the right idea.

The above TikTok is getting a ton of views, especially from the countless fans who ship Zendaya and her relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. Did she pass on Paul Mescal’s hand because she’s so committed to her relationship? It’s unclear, but the internet is in a tizzy. And as a result, an old clip of Tom Holland seemingly doing a similar move also went viral on TikTok . Check it out below:

This clip features Tom Holland with other Spider-Man co-stars Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, and Laura Harrier. When the latter actress attempts to arm in arm with Holland, he seemingly sidesteps and instead does a group huddle. And since he’s also seen looking for Zendaya in the video, fans are seeing a possible connection/trend between the two viral TikToks.

(Image credit: Marvel/Sony)

Of course, it's more than possible that the Zendaya and Tom Holland's actions in these viral TikToks are simply being misconstrued. What shippers see as devotion between the two actors could be unrelated. Especially when you consider the clips occurred a number of years apart.

Unfortunately, Tom Holland didn't attend the SAG Awards or NAACP Awards with Zendaya. But considering how busy the two A-listers are with their careers, this makes a great deal of sense. And fans were still loving the looks that Zendaya served at both events, thanks to expert styling by image architect/TV personality Law Roach. Hopefully the couple gets to hit a red carpet together sooner rather than later.

Dune: Part Two is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 3rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.