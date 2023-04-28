Victim In Jonathan Majors Assault Case Granted Order Of Protection. His Lawyer Responds
Jonathan Majors has denied any wrongdoing related to his recent assault charge.
Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. While it provides awesome money and opportunities, it can also make your personal life into a very public matter. Jonathan Majors likely knows this all too well, as he followed up his starring roles in Ant-Man 3 and Creed III with someone making allegations of abuse, resulting in Majors being charged with misdemeanor assault. And his lawyer recently responded after the alleged victim was recently given an order of protection.
The public was shocked when Majors was arrested in New York City, and charged over allegedly hitting and choking his girlfriend. Fans have been following the legal proceedings closely, and just yesterday Majors' accuser was granted a full order of protection against him. His lawyer Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to People about this turn of events, saying:
Well, there you have it. It seems like the Lovecraft Country actor's legal team isn't concerned about the most recent shake-up related to his charges in New York. In fact, they think the level of protection granted to Majors' accuser is just standard procedure. Clearly Chaudhry and company have a plan for the way they're going to defend him from these serious charges.
For those unfamiliar, Jonathan Majors was charged with assault on March 25th, related to an evening he allegedly had with his girlfriend the night before. It's alleged that he struck and choked her in the backseat of a cab, a claim that the 33 year-old actor has denied. Since then there's been plenty of new information coming to light, including security footage that seemingly shows the accuser out and unharmed after said cab ride. Chaudhry and the rest of the legal team have also released texts from the alleged victim that show her apologizing over the situation. Later in her same statement to People, Majors' lawyer further tried to poke holes in her story, saying:
Of course, we'll have to wait and see what evidence is ultimately presented to the courts, and how the ongoing legal situation shakes out. But it certainly seems like a high stakes situation, given the allegations themselves and the current state of Majors' career. We've already seen the US Army pull an ad featuring the actor, while he's skipped out on major events.
As we wait for the legal battle to play out, Marvel fans are left wondering about Jonathan Majors' ongoing role as Kang. In addition to his role in Ant-Man 3, he's expected to factor into Loki Season 2 before being the main antagonist of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
