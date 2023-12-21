Video Of The Crown's Claire Foy Refusing To Sign An Autograph In Blue Ink Is Going Viral, And What In The Sam Hill Is Going On?

People asking for an autograph from Claire Foy isn't exactly notable or surprising. The actress is in one of the most acclaimed films of the year, playing Andrew Scott's mother in All of Us Strangers (it makes more sense in the film, we promise), and recently she proved rumors right when she returned to portray Queen Elizabeth in the sixth and final season of The Crown which just dropped on the 2023 TV schedule. However, her reasons for refusing said autograph might raise a few eyebrows.

On Sunday, December 17, photojournalist Michal Blank posted a video of the 39-year-old British actress entering a building surrounded by security, as a group of fans outside asked for her autograph. However, when one man raised an item to be given the old Hancock treatment, Foy turned him down because she allegedly doesn't "do blue."

I don't do blue!

The man was taken aback by the star's reply but when she repeated her stance, he seemed frustrated, exclaiming, "Oh, come on!"

Just a few seconds later, Foy willingly signed a photo for another bystander, who thankfully was equipped with a black, not blue, writing utensil.

So, what's the deal: was Foy simply feeling overly queenly that day or does she have a legitimate reason for not wanting to scrawl her signature in colored ink? Per the comments on Blank's video, it seems to be the latter: apparently, autographs made in blue ink are more likely to be sold than ones signed in black.

As one commenter defended the Women Talking cast member, posting:

Most celebrities and athletes are taught not to do blue ink cause you can scan and forge the signature on other things and sell them.

For some reason, blue ink is easier for forging celebrity signatures, and they reportedly sell better than those in black ink, another commenter explained.

They use blue Sharpies to mass copy the signatures and sell fakes. For some reason blue photocopies better than black

Another one added:

Colored ink autographs get sold for far more money on eBay etc. Some celebs don’t want to support a secondary market/exploitation of their brand.

Those huddled masses you often see waiting outside an event or a stage door for a big-name celebrity to come out are full of fans, sure, but usually they're also inundated with individuals trying to hawk Hollywood signatures online.

Foy's refusal to sign with that seller-friendly blue ink was taken to mean that she didn't "want to support a secondary market," one commenter wrote.



It's a concept that was seemingly confirmed by Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley, who said on a December 2022 episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone:

I was taught, maybe after my third year, that you're not supposed to use a blue pen because they can use that signature and stamp it another jersey or stamp it on other paraphernalia and kind of use that and sell that but they can't do that with a black or gray pen. So watch your blue pen!

Though Claire Foy is picky about signing autographs for fans, she does have a lot of love for The Crown diehards and her time on one of Netflix's best shows. She previously told People about the "honor" of fans liking her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II:

It’s a huge honor that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I’m not trying to actively go against that.

So, as you can see, if you watch The Crown with a Netflix subscription, and want to get Foy's autograph, she'll likely be excited to meet you. However, just be sure to have a black Sharpie ready when you meet Her Majesty!