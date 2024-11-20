Vin Diesel Just Gave Us A Sneak Peek At Fast X Part 2, And Fans Of The OG Movie Should Be Pumped

Unless we see a miracle akin to jumping a 1970 Dodge Charger off of an exploding dam and surviving to share the story, the upcoming 2025 movies won’t include Fast X Part 2. That’s, of course, not the final name for the picture, as everything we know about Fast and Furious 11 still paints this film in a very mysterious light. But at the same time, the latest sneak peek that Vin Diesel has given us is a pretty familiar location, which should have fans of the OG movie pumped.

As the still-in production eleventh movie in the Fast Saga timeline continues to plug along, one of its franchise stars is teasing some very practical setups ahead. Shown below is Vin Diesel’s social media post, complete with sweet caption:

For those who thought that Fast X’s ending would have even dreamed of killing Dom and Little Brian, I think we can all give that notion a rest. However, Fast 11 is being eyed for release around the same time we’ll be celebrating The Fast and the Furious’ 25th anniversary. Tyrese’s comments about Fast 11 “taking it back to the streets” make even more sense now, as we’ve now seen physical proof that this is the literal truth.

While I’m loving the promise of heading back to life a quarter mile at a time, that would signal a huge shift from what the Fast Saga franchise has become in recent years. Tons of espionage adjacent action has unfolded in the last few entries, with macguffins that possess that very same sort of flavoring.

This also conjures memories of the fact that Fast 11’s writing team shakeup also poses the question of just how much things will change. How do you go back to the streets after Dante Reyes has turned the fight into something that literally ended with a plane crash? I know this question is relatively simple when compared to others like, "How the hell is Gisele alive?" and "Is Jakob seriously dead?", but the point still stands.

We’re at an interesting point in the Fast and Furious franchise, where the uncertainty over Fast 11’s finale status has us wondering if this intended victory lap could go on a little longer than expected. Maybe the fact that we’re going back to the streets means we’re getting a lean and mean mid-quel in the proposed Fast X trilogy, in which Dom and the team lie low doing what they do best: racing cars. I can’t say it would be an unwelcome change of pace when gearing up for the big ending.

Fast and Furious 11 will apparently give the fans the sequel they deserve at an undetermined point in 2026. That being said, if you want to revisit the beginning of the vengeance quest waged by Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, open up your Peacock subscription and watch Fast X in its current streaming home!