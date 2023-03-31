Wait, Does Reese Witherspoon’s Divorce Have To Do With Quibi?

Last week actress/producer Reese Witherspoon announced publicly that she was getting divorced from her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth. While all reports have been that the split is amicable and the two are committed to co-parenting their son Tennessee together, there are natural questions regarding what led to the split. And one of the things that has recently come up is how failed streaming platform Quibi fits into the story.

Jim Toth had been a talent agent with CAA for 23 years when he made the decision to leave the company in 2019 in order to join Quibi, the short-form, video streaming service started by former Disney and Dreamworks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg. Toth was the platform’s head of content acquisitions and talent. According to Radar Online , who spoke with an “insider” the move was something of a gamble, and Witherspoon was less sure than Toth that it was one worth taking. The insider claimed…

Leaving his position at CAA to join Quibi was a huge gamble. At the time, Reese asked Jim if it was worth the risk, but he said he was up for the challenge and felt confident he’d bring home millions

Toth did not bring home millions. Quibi lost money out of the gate and that never changed. Quibi had an immense amount of hype, but the audience for the product never materialized and the service shut down after only about six months. The concept took a huge gamble on the idea that people were going to want to watch traditional streaming content on their phones in small chunks. That did not turn out to be the case.

While it’s certainly possible that the Quibi situation contributed to the decision between Resee Witherspoon and Toth to divorce, from all reports there was a lot more going on, or a lot less as the case may be. The pair have apparently been living very separate lives over the last few months, with people on the inside claiming that while Witherspoon and Toth have been parents together, they haven’t been much else.

While it’s far from uncommon to see celebrity divorces turn ugly and get dragged out for years, so far this one looks to be going smoothly. If the pair really have just drifted apart romantically, then they still like each other and should be able to move forward without much difficulty.