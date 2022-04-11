Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Engaged Sooner Than We Thought?

For nearly a year now, many have relished the fact that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back in a romantic relationship. So Bennifer stans were likely excited this past week when it was reported that the two are once again engaged. Lopez confirmed it when she took to her website to debut a video that showed off the green ring Affleck gifted her . Though the news arrived last Friday, a new report alleges that the two stars have actually been keeping the engagement under wraps for a little while.

Though the news of the engagement broke at the tail end of last week, a source told People that the couple chose to conceal it “for a few days.” This report should be treated as a rumor at this point but, admittedly, such a decision does sound plausible. As one of the most publicized couples in the world, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been very conscious of what they share about their renewed romance – and when they share it.

Specifics regarding how the former Batman actor popped the question have not been revealed, which could make one wonder if he took notes after the singer and actress revealed the type of proposal she’d like. Something the trade’s source does assert, though, is that the Marry Me star “loves her ring" and "can't stop looking at it." Wedding plans allegedly aren’t underway as of yet, however, which could mean the two are looking forward to a long engagement.

Reports of a renewed romance between the Gigli stars began to surface around April 2021 and, by the summer of that year, the two were officially an item once more. Around the same time, sources alleged that the two were working to manage their reunion , which they reportedly approached with caution in the beginning. Bennifer began spending more time together as the year went on, which fueled speculation that an engagement was on the horizon.

This year, the two have been making some serious moves as a couple. In March, it was reported that the two are buying a house together – a giant mansion including an excessive number of bathrooms . The two are also believed to be moving to the U.K. for the summer , due to Ben Affleck reportedly being in the running to join Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

Based on what’s been shared, the two appear happy to be back together and excited for what’s to come. Jennifer Lopez reflected fondly on the new renewed relationship while reflecting on her best moments of 2021. Meanwhile, her husband-to-be got candid about how it feels to have found love with her again at this stage in his life, referring to it as “beautiful.”

Only time will tell if the couple actually makes the big walk down the aisle this time around. Such a moment would be nice, especially when you consider their journey up to this point. In the aftermath of the engagement, we’ll be waiting for more updates – and gazing at the massive rock on JLo’s finger in the meantime.