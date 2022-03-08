Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Moving To The U.K. For The Summer
By Erik Swann published
Is Bennifer headed across the pond?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck’s relationship has seemingly been heating up since the two rekindled their romance back in the summer of 2021. The public seems to be loving Bennifer 2.0, with many wondering if they’ll eventually take that walk down the aisle. It’s unclear if a proposal is in the cards, though apparently a move to the U.K. for the summer might be. But why would the two A-listers be looking to move across the pond?
According to reports, Ben Affleck is the reason for the purported move. Daily Mail alleges that the Tender Bar star is in talks to join the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie. The film, which is being helmed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, is set to shoot at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire. This report should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment but, honestly, it is feasible. The live-action adaptation of Mattel’s classic doll brand has been filling out its cast as of late.
The news outlet further reports that while a supposed deal has yet to be struck between the actor and the studio, the search for Bennifer’s new place is underway. Per rumors, the couple is looking for something both lavish and convenient around London:
Should Ben Affleck join the Leavesden-based production, he’ll be teaming up with some major talent. In addition to Margot Robbie (who also serves as a producer), Ryan Gosling will star as the titular character’s boyfriend, Ken. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu have also been cast in undisclosed roles. It’s hard to pinpoint who Affleck would potentially play. Yet based on what we know about Barbie, the movie will be “something totally different” from what fans know about the iconic property. So it’s really anyone’s guess as to what role the former Batman actor would take on.
Both he and Jennifer Lopez have been incredibly busy over the past several months, with each having commitments to different big-screen projects. However, they’ve still managed to stay in touch, despite their schedules. The two have also set aside time for each other during holidays, as evidenced by their Thanksgiving rendezvous last year. This latest report would seem to indicate that the couple is still aiming to stay close amid upcoming gigs.
Only time will tell if Ben Affleck has truly landed a role in Margot Robbie’s Barbie. And if that's the case, he’ll make a strong addition to the cast. On top of that, British citizens might also get a kick out of having both him and JLo kicking it in their neck of the woods.
As you await word on the actor’s Barbie casting, check out what’s officially on Ben Affleck’s list of upcoming movies, a few of which are major new movie releases for 2022.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.