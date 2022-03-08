Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Moving To The U.K. For The Summer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck’s relationship has seemingly been heating up since the two rekindled their romance back in the summer of 2021. The public seems to be loving Bennifer 2.0, with many wondering if they’ll eventually take that walk down the aisle. It’s unclear if a proposal is in the cards, though apparently a move to the U.K. for the summer might be. But why would the two A-listers be looking to move across the pond?

According to reports, Ben Affleck is the reason for the purported move. Daily Mail alleges that the Tender Bar star is in talks to join the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie. The film, which is being helmed and co-written by Greta Gerwig , is set to shoot at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire. This report should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment but, honestly, it is feasible. The live-action adaptation of Mattel’s classic doll brand has been filling out its cast as of late.

The news outlet further reports that while a supposed deal has yet to be struck between the actor and the studio, the search for Bennifer’s new place is underway. Per rumors, the couple is looking for something both lavish and convenient around London:

There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer. It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.

Should Ben Affleck join the Leavesden-based production, he’ll be teaming up with some major talent. In addition to Margot Robbie (who also serves as a producer), Ryan Gosling will star as the titular character’s boyfriend, Ken . America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu have also been cast in undisclosed roles. It’s hard to pinpoint who Affleck would potentially play. Yet based on what we know about Barbie , the movie will be “something totally different” from what fans know about the iconic property. So it’s really anyone’s guess as to what role the former Batman actor would take on.

Both he and Jennifer Lopez have been incredibly busy over the past several months, with each having commitments to different big-screen projects. However, they’ve still managed to stay in touch , despite their schedules. The two have also set aside time for each other during holidays, as evidenced by their Thanksgiving rendezvous last year. This latest report would seem to indicate that the couple is still aiming to stay close amid upcoming gigs.

Only time will tell if Ben Affleck has truly landed a role in Margot Robbie’s Barbie. And if that's the case, he’ll make a strong addition to the cast. On top of that, British citizens might also get a kick out of having both him and JLo kicking it in their neck of the woods.