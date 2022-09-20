Watch Jennifer Garner Adorably Fail A Box Jump In Totally Relatable Workout Video

There are some exercises that are just widely known for bringing misery to those who undertake them. Burpees, mountain climbers, squats — I understand the physical benefits of all of these deeds, but I would have trouble believing that there are many who actually enjoy doing them. This is especially true for box jumps, where I’m convinced that overcoming your fear is as much a part of the exercise as the actual act of jumping onto the box. If that is the case, Jennifer Garner really is all of us, as she shared a video of the most adorable box jump fail.

The Adam Project actress shared a video on Instagram of her attempt to jump onto a 33-inch box. That is objectively an impressive height, and as you can see, Jennifer Garner’s first attempt didn’t exactly go as planned:

Despite the music and friendly support, the star balked at the last second, opting to land on her knees, rather than risk the fall, and I can’t get enough of her reaction, when she looked back at the camera and laughed at herself. Yes, anybody who’s ever done box jumps has been there.

Thank goodness she’s got the padded boxes, instead of what I swear were just wooden crates the last time I put myself through such torture. (RIP, all the shins that got demolished sliding down the front of those monstrosities.) Give credit to the 13 Going on 30 star, who got up to give it another go, because wow, what a fantastic jump!

The fact that 5-foot-8 Jennifer Garner is even attempting a box jump that is just short of half her height is ridiculous to me. However, I love that not only did she share her achievement with all of her followers, but she showed us her super relatable first attempt as well.

This isn’t the first time the actress has impressed us with her fitness regimen — or her box jumps, for that matter. Jennifer Garner — a.k.a. the movie star who makes no movies — is always entertaining on social media, with her hilarious cooking tutorials and animal videos, but every once in a while she drops one of these gems:

I envy her coordination, and man, she actually does seem to enjoy her workouts.

On the acting front, Jennifer Garner fans -- as well as those who watched Alias -- got some bad news in August when it was announced that Apple TV+ had canceled My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The project, ordered in 2018, was supposed to be a reunion for Garner and J.J. Abrams , the creator of Alias. The good news, however, is that she will still return to the screens of those with a subscription to Apple TV+ , as she is currently filming The Last Thing He Told Me, a series being produced by Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine.