Watch Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Cover Billie Eilish's Barbie Song 'What Was I Made For' With Their Goats

If you're looking for a Hollywood couple who can do it all and still look awesome, look no further than Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick . As the world goes gaga over Barbiecore fashion —thanks to the doll's recent billion-dollar hit —Kevin is bringing his own "Kenergy" into the mix by performing songs from the flick for his goats. Yep, you read that right. And this time, he's got his partner Kyra joining in on the fun. Don't miss this adorable duo as they belt out Billie Eilish's hit song, 'What Was I Made For?' backed by their own herd of goats.

Dua Lipa and Lizzo's songs might be the headliners of the Barbie movie soundtrack, with audiences also loving the incorporation of “Push” by Matchbox Twenty and “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls. But don't discount the acoustic gem Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick just dropped. The couple has shared a video on Instagram that transports us straight to the countryside, complete with a herd of goats as backup. Could anything be more delightful? I doubt it, but you can catch the video below and make up your own mind:

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) A photo posted by on

The song “What Was I Made For?” features in the movie during a poignant scene, making it a real tear-inducer. At first glance, you might not take Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s version seriously, given it’s performed in a barnyard. But don’t be fooled— they nail the emotional essence of this Billie Eilish ballad. With Kevin on guitar and Kyra’s dreamy singing, you may even forget for a moment that the song was originally created for a film about a living doll.

The Soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit, Barbie: The Album, is slam-packed with excellent tracks from artists such as Lizzo, Sam Smith, Khalid, Dua Lipa, and, of course, Billie Eilish. The song “What Was I Made For?” was crafted for the movie and debuted in July 2023. It climbed to a respectable 14th spot on the Billboard Charts. Speaking to Billboard , Billie Eilish disclosed that while the song’s lyrics are aligned with the main character’s storyline in the movie, they also mirror aspects of her own personal journey.

Performing for his goats has made Kevin Bacon a bit of an online sensation, and this Barbie-themed musical number is just the latest. The Tremors vet has previously serenaded his hoofed companions with Beyoncé songs and also joined in on the viral “Corn Song” craze . Following him on social platforms is pure entertainment, especially when the Hollywood pair performs shenanigans like crushing the 2022 viral Footloose trend . Given his documented prowess in both singing and dancing, perhaps the They/Them actor should have joined Ryan Gosling and the other Kens in the world of Barbie.

Here’s hoping Kevin and Kyra keep dishing out their unique mix of Hollywood glam and homey charm on their social channels. They have a knack for capturing hearts, and it’s clear they’re licensed to do so.