Watch Scream’s Neve Campbell’s Reaction When Asked If Patrick Dempsey Will Be Back For The Seventh Movie

It remains a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters as a result, including the Scream franchise. Moviegoers are eager for information about the upcoming horror movie Scream 7, which will once again put Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott front and center. We don't know much, but it's fun to see Campbell's face when asked if Patrick Dempsey will return for the next installment.

What we know about Scream 7 is super limited, as the script reportedly hasn't even been finished yet. The last two movies (which are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription) brought back characters from original four films, and there are a number of Scream legacy characters I'd like to see return. Chief among them is Patrick Dempsey's Mark Kincaid, especially since he's married to Sidney in-universe. Campbell was recently asked by ET (via Twitter) about the concept of the Grey's Anatomy icon appearing in the next film, and her reaction was adorable. Check it out below:

Neve Campbell confirms that 'SCREAM VII' is centered on Sidney Prescott. "They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board," Campbell added, after admitting she has not received a final script just yet but is hoping to receive it this week. (Via:… pic.twitter.com/NfNpuYuJtmJuly 30, 2024

Well, I'm definitely intrigued. While Neve was careful not to reveal anything (and the casting process is probably still happening), it certainly seems like Dempsey would be a logical inclusion for Scream 7's cast. I have to wonder how much she knows that she's not letting on, but the reaction will likely inspire hope from fans who have been waiting for the Scream 3 character to finally return to the big screen.

During 2022's Scream, dialogue between Sydney and Dewey revealed that she eventually married Mark Kincaid, and they have a family together. As such, fans have been waiting for him to return. And aside from their work together in the third movie, Neve Campbell appeared as one of McDreamy's sisters in Grey's Anatomy. As you can see in the video above, when asked by Patrick Dempsey having a role in Scream 7, she Campbell said:

Mayhaps, mayhaps. We'll see.

From the little information we know about the seventh Scream film, it sounds like the franchise will go back to its roots and focus on Sidney's story. She had fairly limited screen time in the 2022 movie, while Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute. Although with OG writer Kevin Williamson serving as director for the upcoming slasher, perhaps it should be no surprise that Sid is at the center of the narrative.

Of course, fans like myself are wondering who else might make up the movie's cast. With Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega both out, I'm particularly curious about if/how the other two members of the Core Four will be included. I adored Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, and will be super bummed if they're not in on the bloody fun.

Scream 7 doesn't currently have a release date, but the last two movies are both streaming now.