Emily Ratajkowski And Kim Kardashian Wore Similar Structured Dresses To Oscars After Party, But How The Heck Did Emily’s Stay On?

The Academy Awards are known as the biggest night in Hollywood, but as the stars celebrate their best work on the big screen, they can also be counted on to show out on the red carpet. Celebs like Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya dazzled in sparkly numbers , but others like Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian had some fun with structured dresses that showed off unique silhouettes. The two fashionistas sported similar gowns to the Vanity Fair afterparty, and in EmRata’s case especially, how did it even stay on?

Poor Things and Oppenheimer were the Oscars’ big winners of the night inside Dolby Theatre, but on the red carpet, Kim Kardashian wowed in a custom Balenciaga gown that featured an angular neckline that came off of her body and formed a tip pointing at her face:

(Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian just landed a second movie deal , but she already looked every bit the part of a glamorous Hollywood star in the white gown, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels (per People ) and black Balenciaga Square Knife pumps.

Emily Ratajkowski also donned a long white gown with a structured top for the Vanity Fair party, but unlike The Kardashians star’s, hers was lower-cut in the back, making for a far more precarious situation up top. In fact, a video she posted to Instagram made it look like she was pretty close to freeing the nipple:

EmRata has gone gravity-defying before in just a gold necklace and skirt , and while I can see how this Jacquemus dress stays up, there doesn’t appear to be much to keep it near her body, and the square top can be seen sliding around as she holds it to her chest for photos.

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/Film Magic/Getty Images)

The model and actress was stunning in the form-fitting gown, which was open in the back and also featured a long train. She wore her hair down and opted for no jewelry.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, the sheer look has been one of the hottest trends for a minute now, and it seems lately corset dresses have been taking over the red carpets — for example, Margot Robbie retired the Barbiecore we've seen her in multiple times in favor of a gold corset for the afterparty . On this night, however, many celebrities at the Academy Awards got creative with the shapes of their outfits.

Emily Blunt’s futuristic dress featured “floating shoulders,” as did the gown of Blunt’s Oppenheimer co-star Florence Pugh. Talk about physics-defying, these looks had Oscars viewers confused over how the dresses appeared to be “levitating,” with one dubbing the look a “hoverdress.”

While these structured looks are certainly a unique spin, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to perplexing fashion. We’ve seen her don a gravity-defying bra cup-skirt combo, as well as an impressively elusive thirst trap that she said was “not for you to understand.”