I Wasn’t Expecting Hugh Jackman’s Oddball Response When Asked About Possibly Reprising Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been busy this past year, as he’s been promoting his 2026 movie schedule entries and teasing what he’s working on. Simultaneously, fans have been eager to know whether the Australian actor might reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine in an upcoming Marvel movie. Jackman – who’s more than media-trained at this point – has remained coy in regard to whether he’ll be donning those adamantium claws again. Still, I wasn’t expecting him to give such a screwball answer when he was recently asked about a reprisal.

To put it mildly at this point, the Death of Robin Hood star is definitely no stranger to fielding questions about his beloved Marvel role, which he’s played for over 25 years now. To be honest, it’s actually gotten to the point where it’s become funny to see Jackman try to dodge questions about Ol’ Wolvie. During an interview with Variety, Jackman was asked about whether he’d return for the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars. Not only did the actor not give a concrete answer, but he also spoke about his “internal chip:

I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have no idea what you’re talking about. …. I do have an internal chip, that is not metaphorical. There’s a literal chip, and if I say the wrong thing, I get shut down. I don’t know who controls that chip, but someone is controlling it.

Jackman is, of course, cheekily referring to the heavy level of caution he needs to exercise when fielding queries about Marvel Cinematic Universe-related projects. It would be an understatement to say that Disney – like other major studios – aren’t exactly keen on details being leaked by scoopers or actors and crew members. So, while there isn’t anyone actually controlling a physical chip in Jackman’s head, I’m definitely sure he wouldn’t want to get an earful from his team or any execs at the House of Mouse.

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The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to bring back various characters, with some of them being from continuities that lie outside the MCU proper. It’s known, for instance, that Doomsday will feature the OG actors from the X-Men movie franchise. That’s a major reason why there’s been a lot of speculation regarding a possible role for Jackman’s Logan. And that’s not the only detail that has some fans convinced that the cigar-smoking mutant will return sometime soon.

Even though Hugh Jackman has been swatting down Avengers rumors in recent months, he also posted some workout videos over the summer, prompting further speculation that he was working out to play Wolverine again. And, in August, Jackman appeared as part of a “hostage video” shared by Deadpool, er…. Ryan Reynolds, in which Jackman asked that Logan and Wade Wilson be included in Doomsday. That piece of marketing also came after it was rumored that Logan and Wade would appear in the film.

It’s honestly hard to say what’s really going on right now, but I would be very surprised if Jackman didn’t reprise his role in either of the MCU’s upcoming team-up movies. Secret Wars, in particular, has been teased as a massive culmination film that will feature plenty of pinch-me moments for fans. So, between that and the fact that Marvel is saying goodbye to the OG X-Men ahead of its reboot, it’d be weird if Jackman didn’t appear. In the meantime, though, I’d expect Jackman’s “internal chip” to keep him from spilling details.

Check out Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18, and Secret Wars will be released on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription to stream MCU movies and shows.