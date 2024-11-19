Just A Few Weeks After Having A Baby, Alexandra Daddario Is Back To Her Fashionista Ways, And I'm Loving Her Little Black Dress

Alexandra Daddario has been busy this year–from her pregnancy and preparing for her son’s Halloween arrival to appearing in a few movies on our 2024 movie schedule , it seems like one for the books. To top off her year, and before launching into the last part of the year, holidays and all, the new mother jumped back into her fashionable ways to attend a Dior party at the Brooklyn Museum. Her return to her social life, of course, is marked with an incredible little black dress I just love.

Her pregnancy with her husband Andrew Forms was officially announced during the summer but was, according to the Baywatch alum, " the worst kept secret " on the Mayfair Witches set. All in all, Daddario continued to prove her stylish eye never faded away after that beautiful nursery reveal .

Just a few weeks after welcoming her little one, the True Detective alum shared on her Instagram what life has looked like for the trio (and their dog!). Along with the life update, she thanked the hosts for her invitation. Daddario also posted what she wore to the party, and it absolutely kills, I think you’ll agree with me when you see it:

Along with the party fit, there are photos in the post sharing her prep for the event, an art piece from the party, her dog in various places, and a couple of her sweet little boy. The post seems to be about an open and sweet reflection of small recent moments of having a newborn.

The images all seem to reflect the reality of her current state, and it’s nice to get a glimpse into Daddario’s life as a new mother. It’s great to see that she’s already prioritizing finding a balance between work and her new home life, and others seem to agree:

Mother hiiiii (MOM IS MOTHERING) ❤️ -scarjocyrus



The White Lotus alum seems to be settling into motherhood pretty well and is striking a balance that works for her, which I may love even more than that incredible dress! In all seriousness, though, she isn’t going anywhere in Hollywood. The next season of the Mayfair Witches, based on the Anne Rice novels, is set to appear on our 2025 TV schedule .

Until the supernatural thriller returns, we can look to Daddario’s IG for some wickedly stylish inspiration and possibly more newborn content. Either way, the actress knows how to deliver and I’m always down for it.

