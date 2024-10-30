Alexandra Daddario Just Gave Us A Pregnancy Update, And That Exposed Brick In Her Nursery Is To Die For

After Alexandra Daddario announced her pregnancy this summer, she’s been using her Instagram to provide the sweetest (and most in style) baby updates. Most recently, she took to social media to show off her baby’s nursery, and let me tell you, it’s incredible. From the simple crib to cute stuffed animals, to the most adorable floral blinds, it has it all. It even has exposed brick!

Now, it’s no secret that Daddario is a stylish gal , however, she’s proving that she’s a very fashionable mom too. In an IG post that included four images, she showed off her baby’s new room. Honestly, I adore it, and you will too when you take a look at it:

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

In her caption, Daddario explained that Baby List helped her assemble her nursery in her New York City apartment. As someone who lives in New Jersey and spent some time trying to find a place to live in NYC, I know how hard it is to come by the perfect space. However, it looks like the actress and her husband Andrew Form found it. And based on these nursery photos, I bet it's super homey. Plus, that exposed brick is just the cherry on top!

The White Lotus actress also noted that she “had fun” doing it all and putting her registry together, and I could feel that. The colors in the floral blinds compliment the brick perfectly, and the green shelving is a wonderful accent in the room as well. Plus, the little details, like the color-coded books and the little Dumbo stuffed animal are to die for. Also, don’t even get me started on that gorgeous burnt orange chair.

Basically, what I’m saying is the actress and Baby List have seemingly curated the perfect space for her little one. People in the comments were making claims similar to that too, as they posted sweet messages like:

Wow Alexandra That’s Beautiful Of The Baby Room I Love It Looks Amazing Well Done and Congratulations Alexandra 😍👶🥰👍❤️❤️❤️❤️ -jonathanru001

MOTHER IS MOTHERING ❤️🤍 -melon.tellis

Luckiest baby in the whole world 🙌 -_ikwilliams

So stunning 🤩😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ -fan_of_royal_family

Adorable!!!😍😍😍 -diba_m_p

While Daddario kept her pregnancy a secret for a while, now that it’s out in the open, it’s lovely to get insights into how it’s going for her. Plus, it’s wonderful to see such a supportive fan response about it too.

From telling stories about working while pregnant, which included her apparently having morning sickness right before she had to make out with a co-star for a scene, to highly fashionable maternity shoots , I’m so here for all the stories and content Daddario is giving us. Now, I can’t wait to hear about her little bundle of joy once they come into the world.

It’s not 100% clear when Daddario is due. However, I assume it would be soon since she announced her pregnancy this summer after she’d already been carrying the baby for a while. So, I don’t think it’ll be too long before her little one is sleeping in that lovely nursery she furnished just for them.