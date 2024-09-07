Jennifer Lopez's Dress Throws Back To The Disco (Ball) Era, And I'm Mesmerized By All The Glam Cut Outs

Jennifer Lopez never fails to deliver jaw-dropping red-carpet moments, and her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was no exception. The triple-threat star graced the special event for her upcoming 2024 movie release , Unstoppable, with a dazzling, disco-inspired gown that sent all the right signals: glam, glitz and endless allure. The dress blends vintage disco vibes with modern, edgy details and will have everyone talking about the daring design. I'm particularly mesmerized by all the glam cutouts!

At 55, JLo once again proved she knows how to command the spotlight, especially in her striking metallic gown that glittered under the lights. Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, who produced the film–which might be the next best sports drama –was notably absent, avoiding potential awkward tension . But his absence didn't detract from the Hustlers actress’ radiant red carpet moment, which she later shared with fans through her Instagram , giving everyone a glimpse of her captivating style. Check out a photo below:

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Unstoppable is the latest collaboration following the dissolution of Bennifer’s relationship earlier this year. The film, produced by Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, tells the inspirational true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who became a national champion. Jennifer Lopez plays the role of Robles' mother in the film, while Jharrel Jerome plays the lead role. The star-studded cast also includes Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

Despite the personal challenges, JLo shone on the red carpet, proving her style reign is as strong as ever. Dressed in a metallic silver gown, accented with black velvet bows and cutouts, she perfectly balanced vintage disco glam with a modern twist. And, seriously, the vast number of cutouts present here is staggering. The “I’m Into You” performer effortlessly embodied timeless elegance, completing the look with towering silver stilettos and a matching clutch.

With sleek, straight hair cascading down her back and glowing makeup highlighting her natural beauty, Jennifer Lopez struck the perfect balance between glamour and grace. It was clear from her poised demeanor that she was relishing the moment. This was her first major public appearance since filing for divorce from the Argo star in August, at which point she cited irreconcilable differences.

The Anaconda actress' attendance at the TIFF premiere, without Ben Affleck by her side, marked a new chapter for the multi hyphenate. The couple, who rekindled their romance and married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2022, officially separated earlier this year, with the divorce filing revealing their split date as April 26. Despite the personal challenges, Lopez has continued to work on high-profile projects, with several more set to debut on the 2025 release schedule .

Jennifer Lopez’s disco-inspired gown has undoubtedly earned its place among her most memorable red carpet moments. While it may not rival her infamous green Versace dress or her bold live rose look , it’s a striking ensemble that fans will be discussing for some time. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll just be admiring those cutouts.