The Internet Caught Britney Spears Sniping About Dad Jamie's Leg Amputation. What's Allegedly Going On

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has entertained her generations of fans for decades. Lately she's made countless headlines thanks to personal reasons, including her infamous conservatorship as well as Britney's recent DUI. Most recently she went viral for making a crack about her father Jamie's amputation, and now an alleged insider revealed how the family is reportedly reacting to her comments.

Spears' social media continues to turn heads in recent years, from dancing with knives to unfiltered comments she's made about her family. Earlier this month she posted about her difficult history with her father, and referenced Jamie Spears' recent leg amputation. The now-deleted post read:

I wonder why god took my father’s legs away?

This immediately went viral, and eventually Spears took down the post from her Instagram. But since she's got a whopping 42 million followers, it was impossible to totally scrub it from the internet. So how does her family feel about this dig?

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

An alleged insider spoke to Star Magazine about what's reportedly happening behind the scenes with the Spears family. They made the following statement about how Britney's family reacted to her viral post, claiming:

This is being seen as needlessly cruel by her poor family, not to mention Jamie, who is in very poor health as it is.

This isn't the first time Britney took aim at Jamie Spears and the rest of her family online, as well as in her book The Woman in Me. Still her comments about his amputation especially went viral, and the discourse was seemingly so loud that she decided to take down the post altogether.

The same alleged insider spoke more about how Jamie is reportedly reacting to his daughter's recent dig at his health issues. They claimed:

He’s given up on Britney ever forgiving him [and has] accepted that their relationship is over. But it’s still very hard to have her lash out at him like this publicly with so much rage.

Despite the years since Britney Spears' conservatorship ended, there are clearly some very strong feelings within her family. She was been honest about her history and feelings toward him throughout her memoir, and the lack of control she had over her own life in the midst of said conservatorship. Things seemingly haven't improved between the "Toxic" singer and her relatives, and this latest shakeup about Jamie's amputation shows where things currently stand. This anonymous insider claims that the family's feelings are also hurt by her recent comments.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell if things improve with Britney and her family, as well as how she's doing in the wake of her DUI and recent rehab stint. One thing is clear: there are ton of fans who remain invested in her story.