What The Crazy, Stupid, Love Cast Is Doing Now

Especially looking back on it 10 years later, 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love is the sort of star-studded ensemble dramedy that's becoming increasingly rare in today's studio system. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon, Josh Groban, and Joey King, to list only a few famous names attached, this multi-layered romantic comedy would be a defining film for Dan Fogelman, who went to create NBC's This is Us; this expansive piece became his bread and butter. Now that it's been a decade, the stars have only continued ascending in their respective careers, winning awards and assuring themselves as Hollywood mainstays. Let's see what Crazy, Stupid, Love's cast is doing next.

Steve Carell (Cal Weaver)

As Cal Weaver, a middle-aged sadsack who finds his life in turmoil when his wife cheats on him, Steve Carell plays our romantically-yearning protagonist in Crazy, Stupid, Love, which he also produced. Most notably, the actor is recognized and acclaimed for his star-making performance as Michael Scott in NBC’s The Office. Additionally, Carell was Emmy-nominated for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. He also stars in Netflix’s Space Force, which he also created. Next, Carell will appear in FX’s The Patient.

Outside of TV, Steve Carell was Oscar-nominated for his menacing supporting turn in Foxcatcher. Also, the actor co-wrote, produced, and starred in Judd Apatow's The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Carell’s other notable film credits include Little Miss Sunshine, Get Smart, The Way Way Back, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (which he also produced), Vice, Last Flag Flying, Welcome to Marwen, Beautiful Boy, and the Anchorman movies. Moreover, he reunited with Emma Stone for Battle of the Sexes. As a voice actor, additionally, Carell is heard as Gru in the Despicable Me movies and Minions.

Most recently, the actor was seen in Irresistible. Next, Carell will reprise his role as Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film star also co-wrote and produced Our Thing.

Ryan Gosling (Jacob Palmer)

In the role of Jacob Palmer, a suave and sophisticated bachelor who helps Cal transfer into the next phase of his romantic life, Ryan Gosling is arguably at his most charming in Glenn Ficarra and John Requa’s Crazy, Stupid, Love. Later, the actor reunited with Emma Stone for Gangster Squad and La La Land, the latter earning him his second Oscar nomination.

Away from these performances, he's known for The Notebook, Drive, Blade Runner 2049, Blue Valentine (which he also produced), Lars and the Real Girl, Remember the Titans, The Place Beyond the Pines, First Man, The Nice Guys, and The Big Short. Also, Gosling starred in The Ides of March, Song to Song, Only God Forgives (which he produced), and All Good Things.

Outside of acting, Ryan Gosling produced, wrote, and directed Lost River. Next, the actor will be seen in The Gray Man. Gosling is also signed on to star in Barbie, Project Hail Mary, Wolfman, and The Actor, the latter three he’ll also produce.

Julianne Moore (Emily Weaver)

Playing the part of Emily Weaver, Cal’s unfaithful ex-wife, Julianne Moore is an adventure-seeking woman in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Most notably, the actress won an Oscar for Still Alice. Also, Moore was nominated for starring in Far from Heaven and The End of the Affair, as well as her supporting turns in Boogie Nights and The Hours. Additionally, she’s known for Magnolia, The Kids Are All Right, A Single Man, I’m Not There, Children of Men, Hannibal, The Big Lebowski, Safe, Nine Months, Short Cuts, The Fugitive, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and 2. Furthermore, Moore was seen in Maps to the Stars, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Gloria Bell (which she also produced), and The Glorias.

Most recently, Julianne Moore was seen in Dear Evan Hansen, Netflix’s The Woman in the Window, With/In: Volume 1, and the short film, French Water. The actress was also heard in Spirit Untamed. Next, Moore will star in and produce When You Finish Saving the World. She's also currently filming and producing Sharper. Moreover, Moore is signed on to star in Mothertrucker, May December, and Fruitcake. Outside of film, she was Emmy-nominated for HBO’s Game Change. This year, Moore starred in Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, which she also produced.

Emma Stone (Hannah Weaver)

As Hannah Weaver, Cal and Emily’s eldest child and Jacob’s love interest, Emma Stone plays a young romantic in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Most notably, the actress won an Oscar when she reunited with Ryan Gosling to star in La La Land. Additionally, Stone and Gosling starred in Gangster Squad. She was also Oscar-nominated for her supporting turns in Birdman and The Favourite. Stone’s other credits include Easy A, Superbad, The Help, The Amazing Spider-Man movies, the Zombieland films, The House Bunny, and Friends with Benefits. Furthermore, she reunited with Steve Carell for Battle of the Sexes. Stone can also be seen in Aloha, Irrational Man, and Movie 43. Moreover, she's heard in The Croods movies. This year, Stone starred in Cruella. Currently, she’s filming Poor Things. Next, Emma Stone will star in Cruella 2 and an untitled Greek National Opera project.

Additionally, away from film, Emma Stone was acclaimed for her performance(s) in Netflix’s limited series, Maniac, which she also produced. She’s also signed on to star in Showtime’s The Curse, which the award-winning actress will produce.

Marisa Tomei (Kate Tafferty)

In the role of Kate Tafferty, Marisa Tomei plays a woman Cal has a fling with in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Most notably, she won an Oscar for her stand-out supporting turn in My Cousin Vinny. Tomei is also acclaimed for The Wrestler, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Slums of Beverly Hills, and In the Bedroom. Additionally, the actress plays May Parker, i.e. Aunt May, in MCU’s Spider-Man movies, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Her other film credits include What Women Want, Anger Management, Wild Hogs, The Big Short, The First Purge, The Lincoln Lawyer, and The Ides of March.

Most recently, Marisa Tomei appeared in Human Capital, Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, and the Netflix special, Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine. Next, the actress reprises her role as Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also, Tomei will be seen in Delia's Gone and heard in the short film, A Better Half.

Kevin Bacon (David Lindhagen)

in Glenn Ficarra and John Requa’s Crazy, Stupid, Love, Kevin Bacon plays the part of David Lindhagen, the co-worker with whom Emily had an affair. Most notably, Bacon is known for Footloose, JFK, Apollo 13, Mystic River, Hollow Man, A Few Good Men, Animal House, Sleepers, Friday the 13th, Tremors, Wild Things, Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, and Flatliners. His other film credits include The Woodsman, X-Men: First Class, Diner, Frost/Nixon, Death Sentence, Super, and Cop Car. Furthermore, Bacon directed and starred in Loverboy. Most recently, he starred in You Should Have Left, which he produced. Next, Bacon appears in One Way, Whistler Camp, Space Oddity, and the short film, North Star. He’s filming The Toxic Avenger and John Logan’s horror movie.

Additionally, on TV, Kevin Bacon starred in Fox's The Following and Amazon Prime's I Love Dick. Moreover, he was Emmy-nominated for his performance in HBO’s Taking Chance. Currently, Bacon headlines Showtime's City on a Hill.

John Carroll Lynch (Bernie Riley)

As Bernie Riley, Cal’s estranged best friend, John Carroll Lynch is a domesticated dad in Crazy, Stupid, Love. The character actor first gained notice for his warm supporting turn in the blizzard-friendly classic, Fargo. Lynch later was acclaimed for Zodiac, Gran Torino, Face/Off, Shutter Island, The Invitation, The Founder, and last year’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. His other notable film credits include Jackie, Private Life, Mozart and the Whale, Gothika, The Good Girl, Gone in 60 Seconds, Waking the Dead, Grumpy Old Men, and Beautiful Girls. Last year, Lynch starred in Kiss Me Before It Blows Up. Outside of acting, he directed Lucky and 2020’s short film, Be Absolute for Death, which he edited.

On TV, John Carroll Lynch was well-acclaimed for his performance as Twisty the Clown in FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show and Cult. The actor can also be seen in American Horror Story: 1984, The Drew Carey Show, and Veep. Currently, Lynch stars in ABC’s Big Sky. He also appeared in FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature. Next, Lynch stars in The White House Plumbers.

Josh Groban (Richard)

Josh Groban plays Hannah’s disappointing boyfriend, Richard, in Crazy, Stupid, Love. As an actor, he starred in Netflix’s The Good Cop. Groban’s other television credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Parks and Recreation, and Ally McBeal. He was also Tony-nominated for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Emmy-nominated for 72nd Tony Awards.

Most notably, as a musician, Josh Groban is a multi-Grammy nominated artist who has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. His most recent album was 2020's Harmony. Currently, he's preparing for Josh’s Great Big Radio City Show.

Lio Tipton (Jessica Riley)

Playing the part of Jessica Riley, Robbie’s babysitter, Lio Tipton has a supporting role in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Their other notable film credits include Warm Bodies, Damsels in Distress, The Green Hornet, Lucy, Mississippi Grind, and Golden Exits. Additionally, Tipton starred in Two Night Stand, Viral, Compulsion, and Between Us. Next, they'll star in The Long Home, Vengeance, Riddle of Fire, and Continue.

Furthermore, away from film, Lio Tipton starred in ABC’s Manhattan Love Story. They're also seen in The Big Bang Theory, Hung, Why Women Kill, and America's Next Top Model. Next, Tipton will star in the YouTube series, The Edge of Sleep.

Joey King (Molly Weaver)

As Molly Weaver, the youngest Weaver daughter, Joey King received one of her earliest roles in Glenn Ficarra and John Requa’s Crazy, Stupid, Love. Following this part, the former child actress garnered acclaim for her lead role in Hulu’s The Act. King also had a recurring part in FX’s Fargo Season 1. Her other TV credits include Life in Pieces and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Last year, King was seen in Quibi’s Home Movie: The Princess Bride. Recently, the star was heard in Calls.

Furthermore, away from TV, Joey King was the star of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movies, two of which she also produced. Additionally, the actress appeared in Slender Man, Wish Upon, The Conjuring, The Dark Knight Rises, Oz the Great and Powerful, Ramona and Beezus, Wish I Was Here, and Summer ‘03. Last year, King was seen in Zeroville and The Lie. Next, she’ll star in and produce Camp. King will also appear in Bullet Train, The Princess, and The In-Between — the latter two she produces. She's also set to star in and executive produce Netflix's Uglies adaptation.

Jonah Bobo (Robbie Weaver)

In the role of Robbie Weaver, Cal’s floppy-haired, emotionally turmoiled son, Jonah Bobo is a tormented teen in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Most notably, as a voice actor, he was heard as Austin in Nickelodeon’s The Backyardigans. Bobo was also heard in The Backyardigans: Mighty Match-Up! and The Backyardigans: The Snow Fort. In live-action, his other TV credits include 30 Rock and Royal Pains.

Additionally, away from TV, Jonah Bobo starred in Zathura: A Space Adventure. His other film credits include Disconnect, Choke, Strangers with Candy, Around the Bend, and The Best Thief in the World. Also, Bobo can be heard in The Fox and the Hound 2. Most recently, he was seen in 2014’s short film, To Instigate Blue. Also, outside of acting, Bobo composed 2019’s short film, The Pickle Aisle.

Beth Littleford (Claire Riley)

Beth Littleford plays the part of Claire Riley, Bernie’s wife, in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Most notably, she was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Additionally, Littleford starred in Disney Channel’s Dog with a Blog. Her other TV credits include Method & Red and The Hard Times of RJ Berger. Currently, Littleford stars in Hulu’s Love, Victor.

Away from TV, Beth Littleford’s other film credits include Mystery, Alaska, Drillbit Taylor, and Movie 43. Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Senior Moment.

