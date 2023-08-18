Cobra Kai’s Co-Creator Sends Warm Message About Xolo Maridueña As Blue Beetle Hits Theaters

This weekend, the future of the DC universe continues through the adventures of Blue Beetle . As the antics of Xolo Maridueña ’s new hero roll out onto screens far and wide, plenty of reactions and tidings of goodwill have been going out surrounding the film’s lead. And the latest development in that regard comes from someone who knows Maridueña’s talents quite well: Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz.

Sharing his excitement through a warm message on social media, Hurwitz flashed back to the beginning of that Netflix series experience. Highlighting how far he’s come, here’s what Jon had to say about Maridueña’s path to the current moment:

We knew @Xolo_Mariduena was a superstar when we saw his first audition for Cobra Kai. It has been amazing having a front row seat to his growth over the last half decade. He’s as fine a young man as he is an actor. So excited for the world to watch him take off as Blue Beetle… https://t.co/hCEezBKvXCAugust 18, 2023 See more

Jon Hurwitz isn’t the only person excited about this DC movie. Cobra Kai fans have been pumped for Xolo Maridueña making his debut in the sphere of blockbuster comic movies as well. Playing series regular Miguel Diaz, Blue Beetle’s lead has built quite a fanbase with the streaming hit continuation of the Karate Kid franchise. That sort of hype can be a valuable asset in the world of comic book movies, as it can only help when trying to launch a sleeper hit.

As DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn admitted that Jaime Reyes is the first character in the new DC Universe , a lot is riding on the box office performance of the company's latest offering. Positioned at the crossroads between the previous regime's pet projects, and the new world Superman: Legacy is looking to kick off, Blue Beetle could go either way. Success could ensure future appearances, while failure could see the fresh character rebooted just as quickly as he appeared.

Jon Hurwitz's encouragement is a good start amid the challenges and early signs pointing towards what to expect. Both Blue Beetle’s mixed critical reception and the unfortunate struggles The Flash has encountered at the box office are weighing a bit heavily on all things considered. This is another case where fandom, connected to both DC Comics or Xolo Maridueña, could swing the balance.

Perhaps the greatest challenge for this new challenger is the current roster of champions that have been dominating the box office. While the August box office has still seen both Barbie and Oppenheimer continuing to make a killing, that streak is bound to end in the near future. Could Blue Beetle be the movie to dethrone these champions of the summer box office? We’ll just have to wait and see what this weekend brings.

Hope springs eternal with yet another chance to light a fire under the new DC cinematic continuum. Blue Beetle is currently flying into a theater near you, with the future of the entire universe potentially at its back. If you want to catch Xolo Maridueña’s role throughout the run of Cobra Kai, you’ll need a Netflix subscription to partake in the five seasons currently available to stream.