Blue Beetle’s Xolo Maridueña Gets Emotional While Asking Fans To Support The DC Movie Amidst Actors Strike

Next in line for upcoming DC movies is Blue Beetle , which will introduce the comic book superhero and place Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña in the lead role. But amidst the historic actors’ strike that commenced this week, Maridueña shared what could be a major setback for the movie. with that, he emotionally called fans to action in helping it become another summer blockbuster on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.

For months, the 2023 WGA Writers Strike has seen movie and TV writers picketing Hollywood studios for compensation standards to rise in the streaming era. And this past week, SAG-AFTRA launched its own strike and is standing in solidarity with the scribes. In light of this, actors cannot take part in press tours from this point forward until a deal is reached. That means Blue Beetle is unlikely to be promoted by its cast. Xolo Maridueña spoke to the situation, saying this:

I hope the issue gets resolved swiftly and with that being said, it needs to be solved in the right way and the people who are being asked for the right to live and work and thrive in the business should be allowed to and should be able to. And, because of that reason I won’t be able to promote the movie. Throughout the duration of this press junket, we had so much great stuff aligned and I really wish we could get it to you guys, but we need to stand on the right side of history and because of that, we’re planting our feet in the ground.

The production, which includes the first primarily Latino cast for a major superhero film, could be an unfortunate casualty of the actors’ strike if it suffers commercially. Without the help of the Blue Beetle cast , which includes big names like George Lopez and Susan Sarandon, it’s possible that the movie’s marketing leading up to release could affect how much the word gets out. As the lead actor continued:

I won’t be able to promote this movie, but you can. And we can together, it’s time. Let’s do this for the culture, let’s do this for the community, let’s do this for the opportunity for others and more importantly let’s kick ass. I’m so excited. Muchisimas gracias to everyone.

Xolo Maridueña got emotional when he shared the message to his Instagram , looping fans in as to why he won’t be taking part in a press tour for the time being, which includes red carpets, premieres, interviews and so forth. Check out his complete statement:

Fans have been so pumped to see Xolo Maridueña debut as Jaime Reyes, which as the actor shared is his first movie ever. It’s sad to see the disappointment on his face, as he shares how the DC film won’t get the press tour it planned due to the actors strike. However, he wants to show solidarity with his fellow actors and be on the “right side of history.” The movie looks amazing, as you can tell in the Blue Beetle trailer :

Warner Bros’ DC franchise has been in a rough patch as of late, with its two other 2023 movies underperforming. Shazam! Fury of the Gods earned just $133 million worldwide, while The Flash has made $263 million worldwide at the box office thus far. Conversely, Marvel’s superhero movies have made over twice as much. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for example made $842 million globally, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania racked up $476 million worldwide.

Given Blue Beetle is an even lesser-known property and DC has had a rough cinematic go in 2023, one can't help but wonder about how it might perform. It would honestly be disappointing to see it bomb at the box office, especially considering its significance to so many people. Xolo Maridueña is asking fans to show up and show out for the flick when it comes out on August 18, for the “culture” and “community.” Because it’s not every day a Latino-led franchise-starter gets released. Actors strike or not, it's fair to say that it deserves its chance to become a summer blockbuster.