I Just Found Out Why Megan Fox And MGK Named Their Kid Saga Blade

Megan Fox has four children, and they all have pretty unique names. However, it was still a bit of a surprise when she and MGK picked “Saga Blade” after the birth of their new baby. At least it was a surprise to me. I clearly wasn’t paying enough attention, though, because there is a reason for the kid’s name the two discussed prior to their little one’s birth, and the story behind why they went in that direction is honestly super fascinating.

Before we dive into the “why,” the first thing you should know is that Machine Gun Kelly does not have a middle name. I feel like I’m setting myself up for some “Gun” jokes here, so what I mean is that Colson Baker does not have a middle name. He was not given one when he was born, and it seems like he actually kind of always wanted one. Which brings me to how the two seemingly came up with the unusual name of Saga Blade.

Back in 2022, when Fox and Baker were still an item, the two did a GQ couples quiz during which the outlet asked him if he had a middle name. After confirming “no,” he asked his then-girlfriend what she thought his middle name would be if he “legally changed it.” Without blinking, she responded:

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Blade.

MGK confirmed he would love “Blade” as a middle name and the two moved on in the conversation. Then, in 2025 she and MGK had a baby together , shortly after having broken off their engagement . When the news broke, the baby’s middle name just happened to be “Blade.”

So, that explains the middle name, but what about Saga? Thankfully, MGK has been open about this, too. He previously noted he and Megan Fox felt their daughter deserved an "epic name." Then, he clarified during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that Saga is a name harkening back to his Norwegian heritage.

My family is Norwegian. There is a Norwegian goddess named Saga. It means ‘epic story.’ We named her Saga because to get her on this earth through highs and lows, it truly was an epic story of love, pain, and a lot of magic. I had it with the person who is the greatest partner to have had a child with 'cause she's such a phenomenal mom. We go back on forth on who she looks like.

Fox has been co-parenting with MGK from the beginning, and it seems like he had a lot of input on his kid’s name. These days, he frequently posts about Saga and his other daughter, Casie.

A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly) A photo posted by on

A few weeks ago, Megan Fox returned to social media , prompting a bit of flirty attention from her ex, but that ultimately fizzled out and she reportedly blocked him from her Instagram. (Though, she’s continued posting in the time since.) Ultimately, it seems the two are still off and probably will not rekindle their romance, but their family continues to hold the public’s fascination.

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If we’re being candid though, I’m personally just not over the fact Baker literally has no middle name. Wild.