Insider Drops Claims About Whether Megan Fox And MGK Will Rekindle Their Romance

There’s been a lot said about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over the past few years due to the various developments that have cropped up within their relationship. As far as the general public knows, the famous pair are no longer an item, though they remain in each other’s orbits after welcoming a child together in March 2025. Up to this point, reports have indicated that Fox (39) and MGK (35) have been co-parenting, but the jury is still out on whether they’ll get back together. An insider is now weighing in on that possibility.

On the romance front, it was reported this past September that MGK was allegedly interested in getting back together with Fox. It was also alleged at that time, though, that the two stars were just “taking things day by day,” “spending quality time together” and “focusing on their family as a whole.” That may be the total extent of their personal relationship moving forward, should a new report be believed. A source shared the alleged details while speaking with People:

[They] haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done.

MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – and Megan Fox got together in 2020 after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. By 2022, the pair became engaged, and rumors swirled around their wedding plans. However, Fox and Baker called off their engagement in 2024 amid rumors that the singer had been unfaithful. That same year would see Fox announce her pregnancy, and she eventually gave birth to their daughter, the distinctively named Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

After the baby’s birth, it was reported that the “Maybe” performer had been staying at Fox’s house on occasion to help care for their child. Insiders also indicated that the two weren’t romantically involved but that Fox still had strong feelings about other women approaching her ex. At this point, though, it would appear that co-parenting is the main element that’s been keeping this former couple linked. To that point, People’s insider also added the following point:

Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting. Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.

By all accounts, those co-parenting efforts have been going well. It was reported in April 2025 that MGK – who also shares 16-year-old Casie Colson Baker with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon – had “completely changed” as a result of the birth of his latest child. That supposed change has allegedly impressed Fox, who has three sons – Noah (13), Bodhi (11) and Journey (9) – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. On the other hand, though, MGK praised Fox for how she’d taken care of the baby amid his professional obligations.

Overall, it would seem as though the chances of Megan Fox and MGK becoming a couple again are slim at this point. The positive point of this, though, is that everything that’s been alleged or said by the stars themselves suggests that they’re maintaining a firm relationship for the sake of their daughter.