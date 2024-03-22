New Wicked Photo Gives Serious Wednesday Vibes With Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo
The Wicked movie is coming this fall, and a new photo of its stars gives serious Netflix's Wednesday vibes.
Movie musicals have proven themselves financially viable time and time again, with some musicals even winning the Best Picture Oscar. Following Mean Girls' success in theaters, the next Broadway-to-film adaptation coming to theaters is Jon M. Chu's Wicked. Anticipation for the blockbuster has been steadily building, and a new Wicked image is giving serious Wednesday vibes for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
The cast of Wicked is stacked, especially thanks to its two leading ladies. The group did a gorgeous photo spread, which was shared on Vanity Fair's Instagram. The pair shows Elphaba and Glinda in their dorm room at Shiz University, and their very different aesthetics. It reminded me of Wednesday's dorm room on the Netflix series, but you can judge for yourself below:
Pretty gorgeous, right? The first trailer for Wicked teased what a visual treat Chu has planned for moviegoers. And that definitely includes costumes and production design, which are on full display in this image of Grande and Erivo. And they also looked ripped straight from Jenna Ortega's popular TV show.
When it debuted for those with a Netflix subscription, Wednesday became wildly popular. The show has a strong visual style, including her dorm that's similarly split in half like Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked. Check it out below:
Just like Wednesday and Enid, Wicked will show Elphaba and Glinda not exactly getting along when they first meet. But their unlikely friendship is the heart of the story, and Cynthia Erivo teased it'll be even more fleshed out in the Wicked movies. Is it November yet?
Director: Jon M. Chu
Writer: Winnie Holzman
Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang
Release Date/Platform: November 27th in theaters
After the first teaser for Wicked premiered at the Super Bowl, the marketing campaign for the upcoming movie musical has been in full effect. Fans are still waiting for a full trailer, one that shows more of the singing that we should expect this November. Along with this latest photo shoot, it was recently revealed that the cast sang live on set, rather than relying on their pre-recorded vocals.
While most movie musicals like In The Heights have to cut songs in order to shorten its runtime to fit into a movie, Jon M. Chu's decision to make Wicked a pair of filmed will allow a more faithful adaptation of the beloved stage musical. And with megastars like Ariana Grande bringing Oz to life, smart money says there will be a ton of butts in seats for the highly anticipated musical.
The first Wicked movie will hit theaters on November 27th. While we wait to take the twister to Oz, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.
