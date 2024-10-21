Wild Rumor Claims Jennifer Lopez Is Being Pursued By Drake In The Midst Of Ben Affleck Split

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But no one has made more headlines in recent months than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are currently in the process of splitting up. As fans watch and wonder what's been happening behind closed doors, a wild rumor claims Lopez is being pursued by Drake, with the pair apparently "sexting" in the process. Let's break it all down,

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck at the end of August, after months of fan debating and theorizing online. Bennifer is working with a famous divorce lawyer to settle things, while they continue coparenting their family. But fans are curious about what's going in their personal lives, and an insider spoke to InTouch, claiming that recording artist Drake has been in contact with the "Let's Get Loud" singer. According to them:

As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out. He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.

Well, my mind is blown. While some fan assumed JLo might get involved with another partner given her reputation as a hopeless romantic, no one expected it to be Drake. And while this is still just a rumor, news of their coupling would likely break the internet.

For months, fans theorized about Affleck and Lopez's relationship, as they were photographed without their weddings rings and living in separate homes. The divorce is officially happening, which means that any potential dates that the A-listers go on will be big news. Whether or not JLo actually gives Drake a chance remains to be seen, but they're reportedly in contact. The same anonymous insider shared:

They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile. Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.

This is in reference to rumors that circulated around the pair of recording artists back in 2016. They were photographed kissing, as well as sharing photos together. Nothing serious came from this connection, but an anonymous insider claims that they're back on contact, and being super flirty via text. In their words:

He’s very intelligent and romantic and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past. It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.

Well, that's certainly a twist. While we should probably take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, the pairing of Lopez and Drake has the potential to break the internet. We'll just have to wait and see how it shakes out, and if they actually end up giving it a go.,

