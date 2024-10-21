Wild Rumor Claims Jennifer Lopez Is Being Pursued By Drake In The Midst Of Ben Affleck Split
Could Drennifer happen?
Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But no one has made more headlines in recent months than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are currently in the process of splitting up. As fans watch and wonder what's been happening behind closed doors, a wild rumor claims Lopez is being pursued by Drake, with the pair apparently "sexting" in the process. Let's break it all down,
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck at the end of August, after months of fan debating and theorizing online. Bennifer is working with a famous divorce lawyer to settle things, while they continue coparenting their family. But fans are curious about what's going in their personal lives, and an insider spoke to InTouch, claiming that recording artist Drake has been in contact with the "Let's Get Loud" singer. According to them:
Well, my mind is blown. While some fan assumed JLo might get involved with another partner given her reputation as a hopeless romantic, no one expected it to be Drake. And while this is still just a rumor, news of their coupling would likely break the internet.
For months, fans theorized about Affleck and Lopez's relationship, as they were photographed without their weddings rings and living in separate homes. The divorce is officially happening, which means that any potential dates that the A-listers go on will be big news. Whether or not JLo actually gives Drake a chance remains to be seen, but they're reportedly in contact. The same anonymous insider shared:
This is in reference to rumors that circulated around the pair of recording artists back in 2016. They were photographed kissing, as well as sharing photos together. Nothing serious came from this connection, but an anonymous insider claims that they're back on contact, and being super flirty via text. In their words:
Well, that's certainly a twist. While we should probably take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, the pairing of Lopez and Drake has the potential to break the internet. We'll just have to wait and see how it shakes out, and if they actually end up giving it a go.,
Professionally, Lopez has a number of exciting movie projects coming down the line, and is reportedly looking to release new music. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trip to the theater in the New Year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.