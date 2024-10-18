Why Jennifer Lopez’s Breakup With Ben Affleck Might Be A Good Thing For Her Fans

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The latter have been turning heads for months now, splitting up after the internet debated their relationship status over the summer. The divorce is obviously difficult, but there's a big reason why JLo's divorce might be a good thing for her fans.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, after two years of marriage. With no prenup, he former couple hired a famous divorce lawyer, and they're seemingly trying to settle their affairs behind closed doors. And an anonymous insider recently spoke to Page Six about the "Let's Get Loud" singer, claiming that she's looking to release new dance music, and possibly another album altogether. As they put it:

They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit. Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger.

Do you hear that sound? It's JLo fans everywhere getting hyped for some new music from the global superstar. And hopefully those bangers hit our ears sooner rather than later. With Ben Affleck focusing on work amidst their split, it makes sense for her to do the same.

News about more music from Lopez might be surprising, as she recently released This Is Me... Now, as well as its accompanying visuals and documentary (which are streaming with an Amazon prime subscription). The same insider spoke about this timing, offering:

She has had an enormous amount of hits and can’t accept the last album is the end of her music career. She wants to wash away the stink of ‘This is Me... Now.'

This makes sense. This Is Me... Now: A Love Story reportedly lost Lopez millions, and was also inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck. Lopez ended up cancelling her tour, with folks online theorizing this might have been due to poor ticket sales. So why not start fresh with a new sound, one that accompanies this major change in the actress/singer/producer's life.

It remains to be seen if/when this new music is released, but it would definitely be fun to have a new JLo dance song. She's got a long list of hits, in addition to her thriving career as a movie actress and producer.

Despite their split, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a movie coming out, as well as their own personal projects. And the public waits to hear if there's news about their divorce process. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.