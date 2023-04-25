Kim Kardashian Announces New SKIMS Models, And Will Seemingly Win Major Points With North Thanks To One Choice

Kim Kardashian has made quite a name for her SKIMS shapewear and clothing brand. A number of her pieces have gone viral, whether they’re items totally worth splurging on or evoking humorous reactions from her followers — take her tortilla chip-sized micro bikini , for example — and even celebrities want in on the SKIMS action. Kardashian’s past campaigns have featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Brooke Shields, to name a few, and now she’s enlisted the help of some of the freshest names in music to help her promote her upcoming product launch. One of those artists in particular is likely to win some points with daughter North West.

North West is a big Ice Spice fan, as evidenced by several TikTok videos she and her friends have shot with the rapper, so it’s no doubt she approves of her mom’s latest business partnership. In addition to Ice Spice, her “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” collaborator PinkPantheress has been tapped by Kim Kardashian, in addition to RAYE and Nessa Barrett to show off some of the items that will be available on the SKIMS website (opens in new tab) this week. Check out the gorgeous Instagram photos:

The Kardashians star appears to be expanding her shapewear offerings, with a new assortment of bralettes, bodysuits, catsuits and more launching Thursday, April 27. Shoppers may want to act fast, since many items, including her divisive swim gloves, tend to sell out pretty quickly.

It’s been an exciting couple of months for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter. In addition to getting to meet the “Princess Diana” artist, she and her friends also got to go on stage and dance with Katy Perry , when they attended one of her concerts in Las Vegas. Now she’s just apparently got Ice Spice hanging around her house, or at least that’s what her TikTok posts would suggest:

It’s undeniable that North West gets to have experiences most kids don’t, just by nature of being one of the Kimye brood, but the 9-year-old seems to have a way of keeping her mom humble. North has been stealing the spotlight from Kim Kardashian since she was a toddler, screaming at the paparazzi , and fans couldn’t get enough of the kiddo crashing Kardashian’s social distancing PSA during COVID and mocking her mom’s influencer voice as she peddled “bronzerrrr.” Maybe this new partnership with Ice Spice and other hot artists will buy the SKIMS boss a break from the trolling?