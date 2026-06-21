‘Marilyn Mode.’ I’m Always A Sucker For Kim Kardashian Going Blonde (And So Is Khloé)

The blonde is back! Kim Kardashian shocked the world back in 2022 when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to walk the steps at the Met Gala. Some were obsessed with her tribute to the American icon; others were mad about the weight she lost to fit in the gown, and there were plenty of people furious about how she may have damaged the item. Well, the dress may be safely back at Ripley’s, but the blonde has endured. Kim has lightened her signature dark locks again, and woooo, I am such a sucker for this look. And it seems like her sister Khloé is as well!

Kim Kardashian has changed up her hairstyle several times on The Kardashians, and yes, sometimes she lets the bleached blonde look come out to play. She definitely switched back into “Marilyn mode” in her latest Instagram post, and I’m so here for this look:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Unlike the Met Gala hairdo — which was blonde like Marilyn Monroe but slicked back into a bun — this look shows Kardashian’s hair actually styled like the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress.

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The All’s Fair star appeared to be ready to travel somewhere (no telling if boyfriend Lewis Hamilton is on the other end of that journey), sporting large black sunglasses, a tan trenchcoat and Gucci shoes. She also carried a matching handbag (we know Hamilton loves her “Gucci Girl” look), and one can’t help but wonder … if the shoes match the purse and coat, what’s she wearing underneath?

Khloé Kardashian certainly picked up on the flirty vibes, and she gave her sister her stamp of approval, writing in the comments:

Sexy time!!!! Super into this

She wasn’t the only one, as former Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Carla DeBello weighed in:

Marilyn mode 🔛

Marilyn mode has officially been activated. More of Kim Kardashian’s celebrity friends also showed their excitement for the return of the blonde hair, as they commented:

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos: Yes!!!!!!🔥❤️

Yes!!!!!!🔥❤️ Senada Greca: Obsessed 😍

Obsessed 😍 LaLa Anthony: Love this 😍😍😍😍

Love this 😍😍😍😍 Niecy Nash: 😍😍😍😍

Kim Kardashian has changed up her hairstyle several times over her career, and I was surprised when she revealed that her natural hair is quite short. Maybe that’s how she was able to pull off her mom Kris Jenner’s signature pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week last fall. I’m also inclined to think it was a real bob that she sported at her daughter’s cowgirl-themed birthday party.

However, I know she was wearing a wig when she went full Batman in Balenciaga in 2021 (and you’re completely forgiven if the floor-length black ponytail wasn’t the first thing you noticed).

Kim does love a good wig, after all, so I’m not sure if the Marilyn-esque blonde waves are real or not. It doesn’t matter, though, does it? Because she looks fabulous, and she definitely seems to be having more fun these days, vacationing with Khloé and showing off some great looks.

We’ll have to see what she serves up next, and hopefully we’ll continue to get plenty of fun looks when The Kardashians returns. Keep your eye on the 2026 TV schedule for a Season 8 premiere date, and until then, catch the whole Kardashian-Jenner family on the first seven seasons streaming with a Hulu subscription.