Win a copy of Superman: The Art And Making Of The Film
We have three hardbacks up for grabs!
Coffee table title Superman: The Art And Making Of The Film documents every stage of the production of James Gunn’s Man of Steel movie, from the earliest conversations to post-production effects.
Author James Field conducted interviews with all the key creatives, and the book also includes a plethora of concept art, costume designs, and unit photography. Treats we particularly enjoyed include the schematics of the Fortress of Solitude and a chance to linger over the mural of heroes in the Hall of Justice.
Thanks to publisher Abrams, we have five copies (RRP £35.00) up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
